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Apartments for sale in Dominican Republic

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Punta Cana
39
Puerto Plata
24
La Altagracia
84
Higuey
75
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208 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
TOP TOP
3 bedroom apartment
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
🌴 Elegant Top Floor Apartment with Sea View - Playa Popy, Las TerrenasLocated in one of the …
$265,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Guayacanes, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Guayacanes, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Aquamarine is an exclusive beachfront branded residence located in Juan Dolio, developed by …
$369,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Located in Green Village, Cap Cana, this exclusive residential development consists of 59 ap…
$318,701
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Located in Golden Lakes, Cap Cana, this exclusive residential development overlooks a naviga…
$297,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
New & Modern residential project located in Las Canas, Cap Cana, Dominican Republic. It offe…
$204,066
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Apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
3rd floor, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 200 m2 of construction, Ocean view from balcony, possi…
$515,000
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
LDV InvestLDV Invest
1 bedroom apartment in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 204 m²
🌊 Luxury Garden Apartment in Exclusive Residence – Playa Ballenas, Las Terrenas Discover …
$195,000
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Apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
$351,000
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
The project combines modernity with nature-inspired finishes. A mix between bright spaces an…
$382,561
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1 bedroom apartment in Samana, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Samana, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Flat and villa project located only 400 metres and 2 minutesfrom the most exclusive beach of…
$155,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Located in the heart of Bavaro and a few steps from the beach, this lush and exclusive proje…
$233,025
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1 bedroom apartment in Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Restaurants, shopping centers personal care, education centers, medical care, gym, veterinar…
$199,000
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Apartment in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Apartment
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
A combination of luxury and ecology, This beach development puts the treasures of the local …
$975,000
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Oceanfront Residences in Kite Beach, Cabarete Boutique residential development featuring 39 …
$272,360
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2 bedroom apartment in Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
An exclusive beachfront resort community located on the spectacular shores of Playa Cosón, L…
$363,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
The project comes as a unique opportunity to mark a before and after in one of the most para…
$238,350
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1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
It is a tourist residential complex strategically located between Avenidas Estados Unidos an…
$127,000
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Apartment in San Rafael del Yuma, Dominican Republic
Apartment
San Rafael del Yuma, Dominican Republic
Experience the best of Dominican Republic living in this stunning new condominium in Bayahíb…
$122,160
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 306 m²
Atlántida is a gated community featuring 534 apartments with 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms, designed …
$520,000
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3 bedroom apartment in Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 293 m²
Beautiful classic style apartment in the center of Piantini, 5 minutes from the famous Blue …
$490,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Parque de las Canas is a modern gated townhouse community located inside Vista Cana, Punta C…
$204,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Manuela Aparthotel is the sixth condominium development in Las Terrenas by Bigentik Construc…
$269,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Licey al Medio, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Licey al Medio, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
AltoBello Residences – Santiago, Dominican Republic Altobello Residences is a gated resident…
$151,100
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1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 52 m²
Palm View is a complex of apartments with hotel services and exclusive amenities which inclu…
$164,600
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3 bedroom apartment in Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Amenities and finished: Porcelain floors Loft distribution for open andefficient spaces Soci…
$174,900
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2 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Luxury and nature in perfect harmony    Everything is complemented by the modern and exclusi…
Price on request
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Apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
$549,000
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Welcome to this stunning project, your future home in the heart of Punta Cana Village! This…
$471,600
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1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
L’Atelier is an exclusive residential development located in Cap Cana Village, a vibrant res…
$365,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Located within the exclusive Vermare at Cap Cana Boutique Residences, the Type C apartment o…
$440,000
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Property types in Dominican Republic

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Dominican Republic

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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