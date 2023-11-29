Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Dominican Republic

239 properties total found
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with washer, sports hall in Higueey, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with washer, sports hall
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€139,195
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with washer, sports hall in Higueey, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with washer, sports hall
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
€170,813
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with washer, with Piscina in Higueey, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with washer, with Piscina
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
€167,724
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with washer, sports hall in Higueey, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with washer, sports hall
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
€58,013
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with kitchen, with Piscina in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with kitchen, with Piscina
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€86,316
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with beach in Higueey, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with beach
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€147,181
1 room apartment with jacuzzi, with shopping mall, sports hall in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment with jacuzzi, with shopping mall, sports hall
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
€79,047
1 room apartment with beach, clubhouse in Higueey, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment with beach, clubhouse
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€118,021
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with beach in Higueey, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with beach
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 131 m²
€890,415
2 room apartment with Piscina, sports hall in Dominican Republic
2 room apartment with Piscina, sports hall
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
€71,360
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with jacuzzi, with beach in Higueey, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with jacuzzi, with beach
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
€126,294
1 room apartment with beach, with Piscina, sports hall in Dominican Republic
1 room apartment with beach, with Piscina, sports hall
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€152,643
1 room apartment in Dominican Republic
1 room apartment
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 542 m²
€309,828
3 room apartment in Dominican Republic
3 room apartment
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 259 m²
€776,842
2 room apartment with beach, with Piscina, sports hall in Dominican Republic
2 room apartment with beach, with Piscina, sports hall
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 002 m²
€333,133
1 room apartment with Piscina, sports hall in Dominican Republic
1 room apartment with Piscina, sports hall
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€305,285
1 room apartment with elevator, with Piscina, with lobby in Higueey, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment with elevator, with Piscina, with lobby
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
€236,233
1 room apartment with balcony, with gazebo, with beach in Dominican Republic
1 room apartment with balcony, with gazebo, with beach
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 472 m²
€84,044
4 room apartment in Dominican Republic
4 room apartment
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 6 442 m²
€890,415
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with patio in Dominican Republic
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with patio
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 181 m²
€281,662
1 room apartment with elevator, with Piscina, sports hall in Higueey, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment with elevator, with Piscina, sports hall
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€58,604
1 room apartment in Dominican Republic
1 room apartment
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€125,385
2 room apartment with beach, sports hall, with lobby in Higueey, Dominican Republic
2 room apartment with beach, sports hall, with lobby
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
€127,201
1 room apartment with gazebo, with beach, with Piscina in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment with gazebo, with beach, with Piscina
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
€216,062
1 room apartment in Dominican Republic
1 room apartment
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€66,327
1 room apartment with elevator, with shopping mall, with Piscina in Dominican Republic
1 room apartment with elevator, with shopping mall, with Piscina
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€113,573
3 room apartment with sauna, with patio, sports hall in Higueey, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment with sauna, with patio, sports hall
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€170,360
1 room apartment with jacuzzi, sports hall, with escaleras in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment with jacuzzi, sports hall, with escaleras
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€136,288
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with kitchen in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with kitchen
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
€209,275
3 room apartment with beach, with Piscina, sports hall in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment with beach, with Piscina, sports hall
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 252 m²
€268,487
Properties features in Dominican Republic

