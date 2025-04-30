Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Dominican Republic

2 bedroom apartment in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 2/5
$200,000
1 bedroom apartment in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 2/5
$140,000
2 bedroom apartment in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 4/4
Onsite Amenities Beachside & Courtyard Pools with Lots of Lounge Space and Covered Conversat…
$348,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Floor 45/5
$380,000
2 bedroom apartment in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Floor 3/3
A combination of luxury and ecology, This beach development puts the treasures of the local …
$490,000
2 bedroom apartment in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 199 m²
Floor 2/3
A combination of luxury and ecology, This beach development puts the treasures of the local …
$519,000
3 bedroom apartment in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 208 m²
Floor 2/3
A combination of luxury and ecology, This beach development puts the treasures of the local …
$975,000
3 bedroom apartment in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 261 m²
Floor 1/3
A combination of luxury and ecology, This beach development puts the treasures of the local …
$950,000
3 bedroom apartment in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 3/3
A combination of luxury and ecology, This beach development puts the treasures of the local …
$1,30M
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Floor 45/5
$280,000
3 bedroom apartment in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/1
Stunning professionally designed three bedrooms, two-and-a-half-bathroom apartment, the prop…
$230,000
