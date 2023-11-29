Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. Residential
  4. Villas

Villas for sale in Dominican Republic

109 properties total found
Villa 2 room villa in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 room villa
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
€140,831
Villa 3 room villa with Piscina in Dominican Republic
Villa 3 room villa with Piscina
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 183 m²
€303,868
Villa 5 room villa with gazebo, with jacuzzi, nearby golf course in Altos de Chavon, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 room villa with gazebo, with jacuzzi, nearby golf course
Altos de Chavon, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 5 002 m²
€2,271
Villa 3 room villa with gazebo, with kitchen, with beach in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 room villa with gazebo, with kitchen, with beach
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 3 462 m²
€362,526
Villa 3 room villa with kitchen, with Piscina, clubhouse in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 room villa with kitchen, with Piscina, clubhouse
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
€159,003
Villa 2 room villa in Dominican Republic
Villa 2 room villa
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 502 m²
€108,285
Villa 3 room villa in Dominican Republic
Villa 3 room villa
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 168 m²
€343,446
Villa 3 room villa with gazebo, with beach, with Piscina in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 room villa with gazebo, with beach, with Piscina
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 502 m²
€163,546
Villa 5 room villa with jacuzzi, with kitchen, with Piscina in Dominican Republic
Villa 5 room villa with jacuzzi, with kitchen, with Piscina
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 8 402 m²
€908,587
Villa 5 room villa in Altamira, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 room villa
Altamira, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 m²
€40,89M
Villa 5 room villa with kitchen, with Piscina, with studio in Altos de Chavon, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 room villa with kitchen, with Piscina, with studio
Altos de Chavon, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 6 502 m²
€1,77M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with kitchen, with beach in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with kitchen, with beach
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 602 m²
€349,806
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with gazebo, with jacuzzi in Dominican Republic
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with gazebo, with jacuzzi
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 992 m²
€218,061
Villa 5 room villa with kitchen, with beach, with Piscina in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 room villa with kitchen, with beach, with Piscina
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 574 m²
€999,446
Villa 4 room villa with basement, with Piscina in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 room villa with basement, with Piscina
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 402 m²
€1,77M
Villa 3 room villa with beach in Dominican Republic
Villa 3 room villa with beach
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 131 m²
€297,562
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with jacuzzi, with beach, with Piscina in Dominican Republic
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with jacuzzi, with beach, with Piscina
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 11 562 m²
€3,36M
Villa 3 room villa with jacuzzi, with beach, with Piscina in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 room villa with jacuzzi, with beach, with Piscina
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 182 m²
€203,751
Villa 4 room villa with beach, with Piscina in Dominican Republic
Villa 4 room villa with beach, with Piscina
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 4 602 m²
€799,557
Villa 4 room villa with jacuzzi in Altos de Chavon, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 room villa with jacuzzi
Altos de Chavon, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 4 002 m²
€1,62M
Villa Villa with beach, with Piscina, sports hall in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa Villa with beach, with Piscina, sports hall
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
€139,014
Villa 5 room villa with jacuzzi, with kitchen, with Piscina in Dominican Republic
Villa 5 room villa with jacuzzi, with kitchen, with Piscina
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 8 682 m²
€908,587
Villa 2 room villa with kitchen, with beach, with Piscina in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 room villa with kitchen, with beach, with Piscina
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
€286,205
Villa 6 room villa in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 room villa
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 9
Area 13 002 m²
€9,09M
Villa Villa 6 bathrooms with jacuzzi, with kitchen, with Piscina in Altos de Chavon, Dominican Republic
Villa Villa 6 bathrooms with jacuzzi, with kitchen, with Piscina
Altos de Chavon, Dominican Republic
Bathrooms count 6
Area 25 032 m²
€5,45M
Villa 3 room villa in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 room villa
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 3 072 m²
€358,892
Villa 3 room villa with jacuzzi in Dominican Republic
Villa 3 room villa with jacuzzi
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
€169,906
Villa 2 room villa in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 room villa
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 942 m²
€391,790
Villa 2 room villa with beach, with Piscina, sports hall in Dominican Republic
Villa 2 room villa with beach, with Piscina, sports hall
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
€227,147
Villa 5 room villa with Piscina in Altos de Chavon, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 room villa with Piscina
Altos de Chavon, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 8 002 m²
€2,72M
Properties features in Dominican Republic

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
