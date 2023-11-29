UAE
Realting.com
Dominican Republic
Residential
Villas
Villas for sale in Dominican Republic
Villa
Clear all
109 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Villa 2 room villa
Higueey, Dominican Republic
2
2
91 m²
€140,831
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
Villa 3 room villa with Piscina
Dominican Republic
3
3
183 m²
€303,868
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
Villa 5 room villa with gazebo, with jacuzzi, nearby golf course
Altos de Chavon, Dominican Republic
5
4
5 002 m²
€2,271
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
Villa 3 room villa with gazebo, with kitchen, with beach
Higueey, Dominican Republic
3
3
3 462 m²
€362,526
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
Villa 3 room villa with kitchen, with Piscina, clubhouse
Higueey, Dominican Republic
3
3
160 m²
€159,003
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
Villa 2 room villa
Dominican Republic
2
2
1 502 m²
€108,285
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
Villa 3 room villa
Dominican Republic
3
3
168 m²
€343,446
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
Villa 3 room villa with gazebo, with beach, with Piscina
Higueey, Dominican Republic
3
3
1 502 m²
€163,546
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
Villa 5 room villa with jacuzzi, with kitchen, with Piscina
Dominican Republic
5
5
8 402 m²
€908,587
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
Villa 5 room villa
Altamira, Dominican Republic
5
3
2 m²
€40,89M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
Villa 5 room villa with kitchen, with Piscina, with studio
Altos de Chavon, Dominican Republic
5
5
6 502 m²
€1,77M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with kitchen, with beach
Higueey, Dominican Republic
3
3
2 602 m²
€349,806
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with gazebo, with jacuzzi
Dominican Republic
3
3
1 992 m²
€218,061
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
Villa 5 room villa with kitchen, with beach, with Piscina
Higueey, Dominican Republic
5
4
574 m²
€999,446
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
Villa 4 room villa with basement, with Piscina
Higueey, Dominican Republic
4
4
402 m²
€1,77M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
Villa 3 room villa with beach
Dominican Republic
3
3
131 m²
€297,562
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with jacuzzi, with beach, with Piscina
Dominican Republic
7
8
11 562 m²
€3,36M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
Villa 3 room villa with jacuzzi, with beach, with Piscina
Higueey, Dominican Republic
3
2
1 182 m²
€203,751
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
Villa 4 room villa with beach, with Piscina
Dominican Republic
4
5
4 602 m²
€799,557
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
Villa 4 room villa with jacuzzi
Altos de Chavon, Dominican Republic
4
6
4 002 m²
€1,62M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
Villa Villa with beach, with Piscina, sports hall
Higueey, Dominican Republic
1
1
59 m²
€139,014
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
Villa 5 room villa with jacuzzi, with kitchen, with Piscina
Dominican Republic
5
5
8 682 m²
€908,587
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
Villa 2 room villa with kitchen, with beach, with Piscina
Higueey, Dominican Republic
2
2
180 m²
€286,205
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
Villa 6 room villa
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
6
9
13 002 m²
€9,09M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
Villa Villa 6 bathrooms with jacuzzi, with kitchen, with Piscina
Altos de Chavon, Dominican Republic
6
25 032 m²
€5,45M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
Villa 3 room villa
Higueey, Dominican Republic
3
3
3 072 m²
€358,892
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
Villa 3 room villa with jacuzzi
Dominican Republic
3
2
130 m²
€169,906
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
Villa 2 room villa
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
2
2
942 m²
€391,790
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
Villa 2 room villa with beach, with Piscina, sports hall
Dominican Republic
2
2
164 m²
€227,147
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
Villa 5 room villa with Piscina
Altos de Chavon, Dominican Republic
5
5
8 002 m²
€2,72M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
