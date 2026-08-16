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Villas for sale in Dominican Republic

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Punta Cana
45
Puerto Plata
22
La Altagracia
58
Higuey
58
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181 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
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Villa 4 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 037 m²
🌴 Stunning Caribbean Villa Just 150m from the Beach - Cosón, Las Terrenas Price: USD 950,…
$950,000
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
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Villa 3 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
⛳ Contemporary Golf Course Villa with Heated Pool – Playa Ballenas, Las Terrenas Price: U…
$750,000
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
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Villa 3 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 955 m²
⛳ Luxury Golf-Front Villa with Heated Pool & Solar Autonomy – Playa Ballenas, Las Terrenas …
$860,000
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
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Villa 3 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 588 m²
Number of floors 2
🌊 Brand-New Villa with Panoramic Ocean Views - Hoyo Cacao, Las Terrenas Discover this mag…
$650,000
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
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Villa 4 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
🌊 Unique Indonesian-Inspired Sea-View Estate with Multiple Villas & Pool – Cosón, Las Terren…
$650,000
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Villa 1 bedroom in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 1 bedroom
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Punta Cana property investment represents one of the most compelling opportunities in the Ca…
$50,000
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TekceTekce
Villa 4 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 485 m²
Property for Sale –Punta Cana Village Exclusive villa located in Punta Cana Village, on a co…
$950,000
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 2 230 m²
Number of floors 2
🌴 Exceptional Colonial Estate with Tropical Park, Private Pool & Independent Guest House - L…
$630,000
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 558 m²
Caleton Residence community is made for families who seek to live in a place where you can h…
$1,58M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 815 m²
Meet the spectacular collection of luxury villas with spectacular spaces to enjoy and inves…
$3,10M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
An exclusive boutique community of only 18 contemporary villas located within the prestigiou…
$264,700
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
🌴 Charming Caribbean Villa – Walking Distance to Playa Bonita – Las Terrenas Price: USD 3…
$340,000
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 925 m²
Amazing villa for sale located in Casa de Campo Resort in La Romana, featuring 5 spacious be…
Price on request
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 579 m²
Pre-Construction Villa for Sale – Punta Cana Village This exclusive pre-construction villa i…
$1,20M
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Villa in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa
Higuey, Dominican Republic
$8,75M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 2 bedrooms in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Resale Villa for Sale – 2 Bedrooms, Fully Furnished Fully furnished resale villa located wit…
$259,000
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
🌴 Brand-New Luxury Villa – Only 200m from Playa Ballenas Beach – Las Terrenas Price: USD …
$700,000
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
🌴 Elegant Villa with Private Pool in the Heart of Las Terrenas Discover this charming vil…
$220,000
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Villa in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Incredible three Storey villa, in the best area of the whole Dominican Republic, where lots …
$2,90M
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Project Overview:Private villa project in Punta Cana featuring 3 and 4-bedroom units with 3.…
$364,510
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 415 m²
This elegant villa is located in Punta Cana Village West, a prestigious gated community know…
$915,000
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
🌴 Villa Neuve 300 metres from Las Ballenas Beach – Las TerrenasDiscover this charming contem…
$255,000
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 772 m²
Experience contemporary luxury in Villa Alena, an exceptional residence located in the prest…
$1,60M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 432 m²
DESCRIPTION Our Villa Mar y Sol offers a unique investment opportunity with beautiful modern…
$1,10M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
An exclusive boutique community of contemporary two-story villas located within the prestigi…
$293,900
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
🌴 Brand-New Luxury Villa with 10x4m Pool – Playa Bonita, Las Terrenas Price: USD 450,000 …
$450,000
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Cabrera, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cabrera, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 220 m²
Villa Cristalina + Casa Contemplation7 La Catalina, Calle Vieja, Cabrera 33000María Trinidad…
$1,12M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
This a project of 4 luxury duplex villas. With a modern and functional design, which allows …
$725,000
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Casa de Campo, a luxurious residential complex on the paradisiacal beaches of the Dominican …
$2,98M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 553 m²
VILLA SOUL – CALETON RESIDENCES This majestic residence showcases a modern architectural sty…
$1,80M
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Properties features in Dominican Republic

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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