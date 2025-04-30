Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. Long-term rental
  4. Apartment

Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Dominican Republic

Apartment Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
three available stores: 2nd level: local 203, 30 mt2 US1,200.00 + US100.00 MTO Wood …
$1,200
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Just a few steps from the city center. Palmar Arroyo Hondo is located on Doctores Mallen Str…
$800
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Unit 401 ● 75 Mts2 APARTMENT RENTAL ● Entire ceramic floor (unique in the building) ● 1 bedr…
$1,300
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Ciudad las canas, cap Cana79.10m2 furnished apartment 1 bedroom 1 bathroom two linear parkin…
$1,450
per month
Leave a request
Apartment in Dominican Republic
Apartment
Dominican Republic
Paseo de Los Locuores Street, central, Piantini. Easy access to Winston Churchill Avenue. 10…
$15,000
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Apartment for rent for long stay, two rooms two bathrooms, third level a parking lot Pool b…
$1,600
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Dominican Republic

with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course