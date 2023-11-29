UAE
Realting.com
Dominican Republic
Residential
La Altagracia
Apartments
Apartments for sale in La Altagracia, Dominican Republic
1 BHK
51
2 BHK
31
3 BHK
21
Apartment
Clear all
106 properties total found
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with washer, sports hall
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Higueey, Dominican Republic
1
1
54 m²
€139,195
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with washer, sports hall
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Higueey, Dominican Republic
1
1
73 m²
€170,813
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with washer, with Piscina
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Higueey, Dominican Republic
1
1
77 m²
€167,724
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with beach
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Higueey, Dominican Republic
1
1
53 m²
€147,181
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with washer, sports hall
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Higueey, Dominican Republic
1
1
37 m²
€58,013
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
1 room apartment with beach, clubhouse
Higueey, Dominican Republic
1
1
64 m²
€118,021
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with beach
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Higueey, Dominican Republic
1
1
131 m²
€890,415
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with jacuzzi, with beach
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Higueey, Dominican Republic
1
2
84 m²
€126,294
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
1 room apartment with elevator, with Piscina, with lobby
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Higueey, Dominican Republic
1
1
87 m²
€236,233
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
1 room apartment with elevator, with Piscina, sports hall
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Higueey, Dominican Republic
1
1
46 m²
€58,604
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
2 room apartment with beach, sports hall, with lobby
Higueey, Dominican Republic
2
2
64 m²
€127,201
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
3 room apartment with sauna, with patio, sports hall
Higueey, Dominican Republic
3
2
100 m²
€170,360
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
1 room apartment with elevator, with cinema, with Piscina
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Higueey, Dominican Republic
1
1
53 m²
€136,288
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
1 room apartment with gazebo, with Piscina, sports hall
Higueey, Dominican Republic
1
1
57 m²
€127,962
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
2 room apartment with balcony, with kitchen, with beach
Higueey, Dominican Republic
2
2
99 m²
€217,998
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
1 room apartment with balcony, with gazebo, with beach
Higueey, Dominican Republic
1
1
50 m²
€77,684
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
3 room apartment sports hall
Higueey, Dominican Republic
3
3
67 m²
€84,775
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
2 room apartment with jacuzzi, with kitchen, with beach
Higueey, Dominican Republic
2
2
101 m²
€180,645
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
1 room apartment with beach, with Agua
Higueey, Dominican Republic
1
1
56 m²
€108,122
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
Apartment
Higueey, Dominican Republic
2 m²
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
2 room apartment with jacuzzi, with Piscina, with kids playroom
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Higueey, Dominican Republic
2
2
106 m²
€181,717
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
1 room apartment with furniture, with beach, with Piscina
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Higueey, Dominican Republic
1
1
73 m²
€208,066
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
1 room apartment with balcony, with jacuzzi, with kitchen
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Higueey, Dominican Republic
1
1
64 m²
€129,767
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
2 room apartment with furniture, with washer, with beach
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Higueey, Dominican Republic
2
2
1 842 m²
€636,011
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
1 room apartment with sauna, with bbq, with Piscina
Higueey, Dominican Republic
1
1
52 m²
€93,449
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
1 room apartment with garden, with sauna, with jacuzzi
Higueey, Dominican Republic
1
1
59 m²
€99,945
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
3 room apartment
Higueey, Dominican Republic
3
2
1 652 m²
€159,003
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
2 room apartment with Piscina, SPA, sports hall
Higueey, Dominican Republic
2
2
145 m²
€281,662
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
3 room apartment with elevator, with jacuzzi, with Piscina
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Higueey, Dominican Republic
3
3
3 932 m²
€981,274
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with kitchen
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Higueey, Dominican Republic
1
1
52 m²
€81,682
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
