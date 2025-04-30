Pool Apartments for sale in Dominican Republic

Show property on map Show properties list
1 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/4
At the heart of the tourist area of Sosua, where all the restaurants, bars and beaches are, …
$234,000
2 bedroom apartment in Jarabacoa, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Jarabacoa, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Lofts in the Forest - A Nature-Inspired Community in JarabacoaAbout the Project2 Bedrooms, 2…
$285,000
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
The project consists of a residential complex composed of 1 and 2-bedroom apartment building…
$164,347
3 bedroom apartment in San Rafael del Yuma, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
San Rafael del Yuma, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor 4/4
Penthouse 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, elevator, fully furnished, ocean view, pool, parking, 126…
$285,000
1 bedroom apartment in Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Majestic tower in the center of Serrallés of 19 levels, designed by Architect Joan Marcano, …
$163,244
Apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Area 71 m²
It is a unique project inspired by the sea and the sun. Inspired by nature with more than 50…
$280,860
2 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Inspired by the palm trees, the fresh wind that intertwines its fine leaves, the sea, and it…
$190,000
1 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/3
Discover this stylish one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, perfect for comfortable living or as …
$159,000
4 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
4 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 539 m²
Floor 4/4
4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, ocean view kitchen and living room. Panoramic View of the ocean, pr…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 237 m²
Floor 2/2
Spectacular beachfront condo, in high end residential Beach compound complex right in Sosua …
$850,000
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
1 bedroom apartment with beach access:A centrally located project within Costa Bavaro with p…
$90,000
2 bedroom apartment in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
El Portillo, Las Terrenas, first line beach apartment project, in its second stage.With pric…
$343,000
1 bedroom apartment in Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
New project in the city of Santo Domingo!!!An innovative way of living and enjoying the best…
$183,000
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
This residential tower combines good architecture, space management, materiality and functio…
$455,000
3 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
Floor 1/6
Be part of a first class development in the best area of the whole Dominican Republic, Capa …
$500,000
3 bedroom apartment in Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Your luxury home in the heart of Piantini!We present you a spectacular apartment in one of t…
$475,000
1 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 2/4
Laguna City will include 9 condominium buildings divided into 3 four-story groups with 171 o…
$109,000
1 bedroom apartment in Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Stela BY Da Silva: Luxury Family and Investment Apartment La Esperilla.Stela BY Da Silva is …
$153,325
3 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Floor 2/4
Brand new 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 139 m2 + parking area, 4 AC, stove, island, kitchen, livi…
$250,000
2 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
This Porject is an avant-garde architectural work designed by the award-winningSpanish studi…
$440,000
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
The project will be located in DOWNTOWN PUNTA CANA, is made up of three blocks of 4 levels w…
$140,836
2 bedroom apartment in Friusa, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Friusa, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
Affordable single family house of two bedrooms, two bathrooms, kitchen and living area. A pr…
$99,500
3 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
These newly constructed Condo/Apartments are located in a beautiful gated community, just a …
$225,000
2 bedroom apartment in Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
The Project will be a modern tower of 2- and 3-bedroom apartments, is a small, privileged st…
$402,780
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
The project consists of 52 exclusive homes, located in a privileged location between lakes, …
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/4
At the heart of the tourist area of Sosua, where all the restaurants, bars and beaches are, …
$121,000
1 bedroom apartment in Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
New way of living, with 175 apartments designed for those who value eligibility and comfort,…
$239,000
3 bedroom apartment in Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
The best conceived 2 and 3 bedroom apartment project on the San Isidro Highway.Units ready a…
$74,000
Apartment in Batey El Soco, Dominican Republic
Apartment
Batey El Soco, Dominican Republic
Amenities Golf…
$150,000
3 bedroom apartment in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor 9/16
9th floor beautiful ocean and park view apartment Large balcony, wigth an incredible view of…
$570,000
