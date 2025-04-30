Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. Residential
  4. Villa
  5. Sea view

Seaview Villas for Sale in Dominican Republic

Punta Cana
36
Puerto Plata
18
La Altagracia
53
Higuey
53
27 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 bedrooms
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
$280,000
Villa 7 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 7 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 110 m²
Floor 1/1
The house sits on two homesites with a total area of 110,333 sq ft and a construction area o…
$11,40M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 258 m²
Number of floors 2
$290,000
Villa 7 bedrooms in Uvero Alto, Dominican Republic
Villa 7 bedrooms
Uvero Alto, Dominican Republic
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 140 m²
Floor 2/2
Mansion 7 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms + other 2 bedrooms with bathroom for maid and security guard…
$7,50M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 800 m²
Floor 2/2
5 large bedrooms upstairs and 3 ensuite bathrooms, Large owners suite complete with two full…
$2,40M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 bedrooms
Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 1/2
Elevate your lifestyle with the exquisitely designed Villa, situated on the premier Teeth of…
$7,00M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 7 bedrooms
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 520 m²
Floor 1/1
Great Investment Opportunity for Airbnb Business! Exclusive opportunity to acquire this Bout…
$925,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 850 m²
Floor 1/1
The large Mediterranean-style great room impresses as much as the sandy beach frontage and l…
$3,88M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 640 m²
Floor 2/2
Incredible recently built villa right on the marina, one of the best in the Caribbean, with …
$3,40M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 176 m²
Floor 1/1
Luxury oceanfront villas with exquisite decorations are available for sale. The gorgeous Atl…
$700,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/1
2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, utility room, kitchen, large living area with incredible ocean view…
$539,000
Villa 5 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 061 m²
Floor 1/2
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in this stunning 5-bedroom villa in Las Terrenas, S…
$3,30M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 7 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 100 m²
Floor 1/2
This is a seven-bedroom property that has everything you need. When you step out into the la…
$7,69M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/1
Bedrooms 3, Bathrooms 2, All furniture included Modern fitness center, tennis center, volley…
$395,000
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 511 m²
Floor 1/1
A Unique Chance To Own Waterfront Real Estate In The Dominican RepublicExtensive tile terrac…
$5,90M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 300 m²
Floor 1/2
All the definition of elegance, passion for details in one piece of real estate, in the most…
$8,40M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ramon Santana, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ramon Santana, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 900 m²
Floor 2/2
Incredible villa right on the beach, and in the golf course. Community is gated, health care…
$2,30M
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 457 m²
Floor 2/2
Laying inside of the community built by the Bahia Principe hotel chain, Playa Nueva Romana i…
$960,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Floor 1/1
Luxury oceanfront villas with exquisite decorations are available for sale. The gorgeous Atl…
$950,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 640 m²
Floor 2/2
Incredible recently built villa right on the marina, one of the best in the Caribbean, with …
$3,40M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 803 m²
Floor 2/2
Luxury in all of its standard, in the most exclusive place in the whole Dominican Republic, …
$6,00M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 200 m²
Floor 1/1
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in Punta Cana, a tropical paradise in the Dominican…
$10,80M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 300 m²
Floor 2/2
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in this stunning 6 bedroom, 6.5 bathroom villa in L…
$9,80M
Villa 13 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Villa 13 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 16
Bedrooms 13
Bathrooms count 16
Area 2 000 m²
Floor 1/2
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic. This stunning …
$6,90M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 803 m²
Floor 2/2
Luxury in all of its standard, in the most exclusive place in the whole Dominican Republic, …
$6,00M
Villa 14 bedrooms in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 14 bedrooms
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 16
Bedrooms 14
Bathrooms count 15
Area 5 000 m²
Floor 1/2
Experience the ultimate luxury living in Cabarete, Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. This st…
$10,90M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ramon Santana, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ramon Santana, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 800 m²
Floor 2/2
Incredible villa right on the beach, and in the golf course. Community is gated, health care…
$2,30M
