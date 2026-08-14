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Apartments for sale in San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic

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1 BHK
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6 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Guayacanes, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Guayacanes, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Aquamarine is an exclusive beachfront branded residence located in Juan Dolio, developed by …
$369,000
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Apartment in Guayacanes, Dominican Republic
Apartment
Guayacanes, Dominican Republic
$375,000
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Apartment in Ramon Santana, Dominican Republic
Apartment
Ramon Santana, Dominican Republic
$255,000
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
LDV InvestLDV Invest
1 bedroom apartment in San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Majestic tower of 27 levels of apartments and penthouses located on the first line of the be…
$311,550
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1 bedroom apartment in Guayacanes, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Guayacanes, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
OONA Juan DolioMore than a residential development, OONA is a lifestyle experience crafted f…
$286,600
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Apartment in Guayacanes, Dominican Republic
Apartment
Guayacanes, Dominican Republic
Luxury beach front, one room, each suite has a living/dining room, bedroom with bathroom and…
$350,000
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch

Properties features in San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic

with Swimming pool
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