Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. Higuey
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Higuey, Dominican Republic

;
Punta Cana
39
Bavaro
6
Veron
5
Apartment Delete
Clear all
75 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
El proyecto llega como una oportunidad única para marcar un antes y un después en uno de los…
$202 000
Leave a request
Apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
$1,30M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
The project consists of a residential development composed of 1 and 2 bedroom apartment buil…
Price on request
Leave a request
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
The project comes as a unique opportunity to mark a before and after in one of the most para…
$238 350
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 52 m²
Palm View is a complex of apartments with hotel services and exclusive amenities which inclu…
$164 600
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Located in the heart of Bavaro and a few steps from the beach, this lush and exclusive proje…
$233 025
Leave a request
TekceTekce
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
It is a tourist residential complex strategically located between Avenidas Estados Unidos an…
$127 000
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 231 m²
An innovative residential project designed for those seeking tranquility and relaxation by t…
$590 000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Welcome to the White Sands project, an exclusive 1 bedroom +studio apartment community that …
$137 500
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Intimate and natural An innovative concept ideal for investment, which integrates your life …
$340 000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Garden City Punta Cana is a residential project, consisting of 22 buildings and 616 apartmen…
$105 462
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Monterezzo Project OverviewMonterezzo is a residential development located on the prestigio…
$279 088
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
The project consists of 52 exclusive homes, located in a privileged location between lakes, …
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
12 min from Punta Cana International Airport  13 min to the nearest beaches  1 min to Downto…
$149 150
Leave a request
Apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
$325 000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Apartment in Friusa, Dominican Republic
Apartment
Friusa, Dominican Republic
This is a complex of 48 Caribbean-style apartments, created to be the home of professionals …
$70 000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
4 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
4 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 644 m²
Amenities:  Master bedroom with walking closet and bathroom.  indoor and outdoor dining room…
$980 000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
This is a gated complex of 470 apartments with 1,2 & 3 bedrooms, designed under the concept …
$153 000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Discover Riviera Lakes, an exclusive development in the heart of Cap Cana, where luxury and …
$275 000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Makai Residences – Summary for Apartment Buyers Location & Developer Located in Cap Cana, Do…
$273 000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Where nature and style merge! An architectural approach that integrates nature with modern l…
$184 000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Luxury and nature in perfect harmony    Everything is complemented by the modern and exclusi…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Welcome to this stunning project, your future home in the heart of Punta Cana Village! This…
$471 600
Leave a request
Apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Area 134 m²
Gold Reef Terraform will have 48 units divided into 4 buildings of 3 levels with lift, for a…
$106 800
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 184 m²
2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms 183.89 (lock out) 4th level, ocean front. Price of maintenance fee: …
$700 000
Leave a request
Apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
$425 000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
$570 199
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
At Cana Bay, white sand beaches intertwine harmoniously with a prestigious golf course, and …
$215 000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
The first project of luxury villas and apartments, where the green of nature is combined to …
$115 000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Located in the prestigious Ocean Lakes sector of Cap Cana, Dominican Republic, this exclusiv…
$328 000
Leave a request

Property types in Higuey

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Higuey, Dominican Republic

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go