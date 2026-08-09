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Apartments for sale in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic

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24 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
An oasis of freedom and adventure in the heart of the tropical nature of Cabarete. It is not…
$212,600
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2 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Oceanfront Residences in Kite Beach, Cabarete Boutique residential development featuring 39 …
$272,360
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1 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Modern and well-designed studio apartments offering a functional layout, comfort, and attrac…
$119,000
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TekceTekce
Apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
3rd floor, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 200 m2 of construction, Ocean view from balcony, possi…
$515,000
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Every detail of The Ocean Club, a Luxury Collection Resort, Costa Norte is inspired by the b…
$475,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
On a privileged beachfront, oceanfront location along the Cabarete Bay, a new icon of luxury…
$540,000
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Apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Exclusive premium penthouse, first line to the ocean, spectacular ocean views. Brand new and…
$1,10M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Amenities: 1-2 bedrooms 1-2 bathrooms Living room Dining room Kitchen Swimming pool  Gym Two…
$130,050
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Apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
$549,000
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in Cabarete, Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. This…
$1,40M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
This 4-bedroom penthouse offers a balcony on the main floor and the sun roof on the second f…
$1,10M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Resale Apartment for Sale – 1 Bedroom | Fully Furnished Well-maintained resale apartment, fu…
$170,000
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Apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
$675,000
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Apartment in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Apartment
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
$1,08M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
$1,10M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Discover this stunning ground-floor apartment featuring 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, locate…
$666,000
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Amenities: Swimming Pool  Restaurants  Shops  Gym  Among Others And ExclusiveRecreational A…
$295,500
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Apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
3rd floor, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 200 m2 of construction, Ocean view from balcony, possi…
$515,000
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
$351,000
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Apartments on the beachfront, pool and mountain views. 1 and 2-bedroom units, studios and th…
$193,662
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Floor 45/5
$280,000
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Floor 45/5
$380,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 2/5
$200,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 2/5
$140,000
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Properties features in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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