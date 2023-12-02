UAE
Show properties list
Realting.com
Dominican Republic
Residential
Puerto Plata
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment with gazebo, with beach, with Piscina
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
1
1
66 m²
€218,132
per month
3 room apartment with beach, with Piscina, sports hall
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
3
3
1 252 m²
€271,060
per month
1 room apartment with beach, with Piscina, with Alarma
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
1
1
52 m²
€156,287
per month
1 room apartment with gazebo, with Piscina, with Agua
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
1
1
70 m²
€134,842
per month
2 room apartment with kitchen, with beach, with Piscina
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
2
1
43 m²
€119,294
per month
2 room apartment with beach, with Piscina, sports hall
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
2
2
81 m²
€266,841
per month
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
2
1
110 m²
2/1
1 large bedroom, 1 large living area with kitchen, 1 large balcony overlooking the pool, 1 l…
€133,007
per month
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
2
1
120 m²
2/4
A luxury resort a luxury condominium resort on the Northern Coast of the Dominican Republic.…
€458,647
per month
4 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
5
4
539 m²
4/4
A luxury resort a luxury condominium resort on the Northern Coast of the Dominican Republic.…
€2,38M
per month
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
4
3
237 m²
2/2
Spectacular beachfront condo, in high end residential Beach compound complex right in Sosua …
€779,699
per month
4 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
5
4
334 m²
3/3
This 4-bedroom penthouse offers a balcony on the main floor and the sun roof on the second f…
€1,01M
per month
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
1
1
45 m²
2/4
At the heart of the tourist area of Sosua, where all the restaurants, bars and beaches are, …
€110,992
per month
4 room apartment in good condition, with dish washer, with вид на море
Sosua, Dominican Republic
6
4
306 m²
4/4
4 bedrooms, 2 levels, roof top, studio room, nu furniture included. Price slightly negotiable
€573,308
per month
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
4
2
139 m²
2/4
Brand new 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 139 m2 + parking area, 4 AC, stove, island, kitchen, livi…
€229,323
per month
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with dish washer
Sosua, Dominican Republic
1
1
41 m²
2/4
Laguna City will include 9 condominium buildings divided into 3 four-story groups with 171 o…
€99,985
per month
7 room apartment in good condition, with dish washer, with вид на море
Sosua, Dominican Republic
14
7
600 m²
4/4
7 apartments of 1 bedroom, with their bathroom, living room, kitchen, that is ready to be op…
€1,24M
per month
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
4
2
128 m²
1/3
3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a half, living and dining area, kitchen, balcony with ocean view, fu…
€321,970
per month
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
4
2
155 m²
3/3
3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a half, 2 floors, living and dining area, kitchen, balcony with ocea…
€330,225
per month
2 room apartment in good condition, with dish washer, with вид на море
Sosua, Dominican Republic
3
2
166 m²
2/3
2 bedrooms, two bathrooms, laundry area, kitchen, living room, huge balcony/terrace with an …
€371,504
per month
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
3
2
140 m²
4/4
At the heart of the tourist area of Sosua, where all the restaurants, bars and beaches are, …
€359,579
per month
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
2
1
90 m²
1/4
At the heart of the tourist area of Sosua, where all the restaurants, bars and beaches are, …
€214,647
per month
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
1
1
45 m²
2/4
At the heart of the tourist area of Sosua, where all the restaurants, bars and beaches are, …
€110,992
per month
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
1
1
45 m²
1/4
At the heart of the tourist area of Sosua, where all the restaurants, bars and beaches are, …
€107,323
per month
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
1
2
220 m²
1/1
Stunning professionally designed three bedrooms, two-and-a-half-bathroom apartment, the prop…
€210,977
per month
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Salcedo, Dominican Republic
2
2
72 m²
1/1
Beautiful condominium in a very exclusive area; it has two bedrooms, and two bathrooms, a ba…
€178,872
per month
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
3
2
100 m²
1/2
These newly constructed Condo/Apartments are located in a beautiful gated community, just a …
€206,391
per month
Penthouse 2 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
2
2
129 m²
45/5
€256,842
per month
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
2
1
76 m²
2/5
€128,421
per month
5 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
5
6
480 m²
5/5
This PH is laying in the middle many 5 star resorts in Dorada Beach, 20 minutes to the PP in…
€1,15M
per month
