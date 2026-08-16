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Houses for sale in Dominican Republic

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Punta Cana
51
Puerto Plata
30
La Altagracia
84
Higuey
84
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251 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
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Villa 4 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 037 m²
🌴 Stunning Caribbean Villa Just 150m from the Beach - Cosón, Las Terrenas Price: USD 950,…
$950,000
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
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Villa 3 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
⛳ Contemporary Golf Course Villa with Heated Pool – Playa Ballenas, Las Terrenas Price: U…
$750,000
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
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Villa 3 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 955 m²
⛳ Luxury Golf-Front Villa with Heated Pool & Solar Autonomy – Playa Ballenas, Las Terrenas …
$860,000
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
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Villa 3 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 588 m²
Number of floors 2
🌊 Brand-New Villa with Panoramic Ocean Views - Hoyo Cacao, Las Terrenas Discover this mag…
$650,000
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
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Villa 4 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
🌊 Unique Indonesian-Inspired Sea-View Estate with Multiple Villas & Pool – Cosón, Las Terren…
$650,000
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Villa 1 bedroom in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 1 bedroom
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Punta Cana property investment represents one of the most compelling opportunities in the Ca…
$50,000
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 485 m²
Property for Sale –Punta Cana Village Exclusive villa located in Punta Cana Village, on a co…
$950,000
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 2 230 m²
Number of floors 2
🌴 Exceptional Colonial Estate with Tropical Park, Private Pool & Independent Guest House - L…
$630,000
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 558 m²
Caleton Residence community is made for families who seek to live in a place where you can h…
$1,58M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 815 m²
Meet the spectacular collection of luxury villas with spectacular spaces to enjoy and inves…
$3,10M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
An exclusive boutique community of only 18 contemporary villas located within the prestigiou…
$264,700
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House in Friusa, Dominican Republic
House
Friusa, Dominican Republic
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. This stunning 3-…
$249,900
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
🌴 Charming Caribbean Villa – Walking Distance to Playa Bonita – Las Terrenas Price: USD 3…
$340,000
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3 bedroom house in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom house
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 530 m²
🌴 Contemporary Villa with Private Pool & Bungalow – Playa Ballenas, Las Terrenas Price: U…
$595,000
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 925 m²
Amazing villa for sale located in Casa de Campo Resort in La Romana, featuring 5 spacious be…
Price on request
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House in Sosua, Dominican Republic
House
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa Harmony is a spacious, 3-bedroom plan that offers private, separated bedrooms and thre…
$439,900
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 5 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 579 m²
Pre-Construction Villa for Sale – Punta Cana Village This exclusive pre-construction villa i…
$1,20M
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Villa in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa
Higuey, Dominican Republic
$8,75M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 2 bedrooms in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Resale Villa for Sale – 2 Bedrooms, Fully Furnished Fully furnished resale villa located wit…
$259,000
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
🌴 Brand-New Luxury Villa – Only 200m from Playa Ballenas Beach – Las Terrenas Price: USD …
$700,000
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
🌴 Elegant Villa with Private Pool in the Heart of Las Terrenas Discover this charming vil…
$220,000
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Villa in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Incredible three Storey villa, in the best area of the whole Dominican Republic, where lots …
$2,90M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Project Overview:Private villa project in Punta Cana featuring 3 and 4-bedroom units with 3.…
$364,510
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 415 m²
This elegant villa is located in Punta Cana Village West, a prestigious gated community know…
$915,000
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2 bedroom house in Higuey, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom house
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Inspired by the palm trees, the fresh wind that intertwines its fine leaves, the sea, and it…
$190,000
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
🌴 Villa Neuve 300 metres from Las Ballenas Beach – Las TerrenasDiscover this charming contem…
$255,000
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House in Friusa, Dominican Republic
House
Friusa, Dominican Republic
$169,900
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 772 m²
Experience contemporary luxury in Villa Alena, an exceptional residence located in the prest…
$1,60M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 432 m²
DESCRIPTION Our Villa Mar y Sol offers a unique investment opportunity with beautiful modern…
$1,10M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
An exclusive boutique community of contemporary two-story villas located within the prestigi…
$293,900
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Property types in Dominican Republic

villas

Properties features in Dominican Republic

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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