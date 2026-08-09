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Apartments for sale in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic

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27 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
TOP TOP
3 bedroom apartment
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
🌴 Elegant Top Floor Apartment with Sea View - Playa Popy, Las TerrenasLocated in one of the …
$265,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 204 m²
🌊 Luxury Garden Apartment in Exclusive Residence – Playa Ballenas, Las Terrenas Price: US…
$195,000
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Apartment in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Apartment
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
A combination of luxury and ecology, This beach development puts the treasures of the local …
$1,30M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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Apartment in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Apartment
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
A combination of luxury and ecology, This beach development puts the treasures of the local …
$950,000
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 204 m²
🌊 Luxury Garden Apartment in Exclusive Residence – Playa Ballenas, Las Terrenas Discover …
$195,000
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3 bedroom apartment in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
🌊 Beachside 3-Bedroom Apartment – Only 80m from the Beach – Playa Popy, Las Terrenas Pric…
$260,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Units …
$164,340
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2 bedroom apartment in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
🌴 Stylish T3 Apartment with Tax Advantages - Playa Popy, Las Terrenas Price: USD 216,000 …
$216,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
🌴 Spacious T3 Apartment with Pool – 200m from the Beach – Playa Popy, Las Terrenas Price:…
$185,000
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 450 m²
🌊 Luxury Beachside Penthouse with Rooftop Jacuzzi – 50m from the Beach – Las Terrenas Pri…
$600,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
El Portillo, Las Terrenas, first line beach apartment project, in its second stage. With pri…
$343,000
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1 bedroom apartment in El Portillo, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
El Portillo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Xiwara is an exclusive beachfront residential and hospitality development by Bigentik Group,…
$193,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
🌊 Modern Garden Apartment – 300m from Playa Bonita Beach – Las Terrenas Price: USD 300,00…
$300,000
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
🌊 Beachfront Appart-Hotel with Sea View – Playa Ballenas, Las Terrenas Price: USD 160,000…
$160,000
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3 bedroom apartment in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
🌊 Beachside 3-Bedroom Apartment - Only 80m from the Beach - Playa Popy, Las Terrenas Pric…
$260,000
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Apartment in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Apartment
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
A combination of luxury and ecology, This beach development puts the treasures of the local …
$975,000
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
🌴 Modern Garden-Level Apartment with Private Garden – Near Beach & Shops – Las Terrenas P…
$310,000
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 2
🌊 Elegant Luxury Duplex - 200m from the Beach - Playa Bonita / Ballenas, Las Terrenas Pri…
$340,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
🌴 Spacious Furnished T3 Apartment – Las Terrenas Centre Price: USD 234,000 Monthly HOA F…
$234,000
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2 bedroom apartment in El Portillo, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
El Portillo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Located on the second floor 2 bedrooms each with bathroom Maid’s quarters Furnished Large ba…
$450,000
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2 bedroom apartment in El Portillo, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
El Portillo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Armonía portillo is located in the pearl of the province of samaná, las terrenas. Where the …
$245,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
🌊 Beachside Furnished Apartment – Only 100m from Playa Popy – Las Terrenas Price: USD 160…
$160,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
🌴 Furnished T2 Apartment with Guaranteed Rental Potential – Playa Popy, Las Terrenas Pric…
$115,000
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Apartment in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Apartment
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Area 131 m²
A site that combines incomparable beaches with greenmountains populated with tropical vegeta…
$330,755
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2 bedroom apartment in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Manuela Aparthotel is the sixth condominium development in Las Terrenas by Bigentik Construc…
$269,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/2
Come and discover this apartment in a tropical garden. It is located on the 1st floor of a …
$140,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Come and discover this very nice apartment in a small luxury residence. Located on the edge…
$220,000
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