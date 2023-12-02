Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic

6 properties total found
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with kitchen, with Piscina in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with kitchen, with Piscina
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€87,215
per month
1 room apartment with beach in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment with beach
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€89,969
per month
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with jacuzzi in El Portillo, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with jacuzzi
El Portillo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
€243,285
per month
3 room apartment in good condition, with dish washer, with вид на море in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment in good condition, with dish washer, with вид на море
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
Floor 3/3
Incredible design and concept of a townhouse that has 3 levels, where you potentially could …
€459,028
per month
2 room apartment in good condition, with stove, with dish washer in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
2 room apartment in good condition, with stove, with dish washer
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 3/3
2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living area with kitchen, rooftop, very luxurious, very good for airbnb
€270,827
per month
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/2
Come and discover this apartment in a tropical garden. It is located on the 1st floor of a …
€128,528
per month
