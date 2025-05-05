Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Bayahibe, Dominican Republic

12 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in San Rafael del Yuma, Dominican Republic
4 bedroom apartment
San Rafael del Yuma, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Floor 5/5
3 storeys penthouse, 3rd, 4th and 5th floors, elevator, all floors with an incredible ocean …
$950,000
1 bedroom apartment in San Rafael del Yuma, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
San Rafael del Yuma, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Charming 1 Bedroom Loft for Sale with private Jacuzzi!If you are looking for a modern, chic …
$190,000
1 bedroom apartment in San Rafael del Yuma, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
San Rafael del Yuma, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Units Name Level m ² Terrace m ² Price Celia 202Code: 1562-2 2 1 1 1 57.6Mt2 9Mt2 …
$153,825
1 bedroom apartment in San Rafael del Yuma, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
San Rafael del Yuma, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Le Nid is an upscale residential development nested in the heart of Bayahibe, Dominican Repu…
$110,000
1 bedroom apartment in San Rafael del Yuma, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
San Rafael del Yuma, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Immerse yourself in a fantastic luxury resort located in the tropical paradise of Bayahibe i…
$141,000
1 bedroom apartment in San Rafael del Yuma, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
San Rafael del Yuma, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Natura Flats is your perfect home in Bayahibe, where modern living comfort meets tropical na…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in San Rafael del Yuma, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
San Rafael del Yuma, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 1/5
Incredible pool view, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large living room with kitchen terrace, infin…
$195,000
3 bedroom apartment in San Rafael del Yuma, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
San Rafael del Yuma, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor 4/4
Penthouse 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, elevator, fully furnished, ocean view, pool, parking, 126…
$285,000
2 bedroom apartment in San Rafael del Yuma, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
San Rafael del Yuma, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 224 m²
Floor 5/6
Experience the epitome of luxury living in Bayahíbe, Dominican Republic. This stunning penth…
$448,000
2 bedroom apartment in San Rafael del Yuma, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
San Rafael del Yuma, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 4/4
Fully furnished 2 bedrooms condo, 1 bathroom, kitchen, living room, balcony, pool, shared te…
$150,000
4 bedroom apartment in San Rafael del Yuma, Dominican Republic
4 bedroom apartment
San Rafael del Yuma, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Floor 5/5
3 storeys penthouse, 3rd, 4th and 5th floors, elevator, all floors with an incredible ocean …
$850,000
4 bedroom apartment in San Rafael del Yuma, Dominican Republic
4 bedroom apartment
San Rafael del Yuma, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Floor 5/6
3 storeys penthouse, 3rd, 4th and 5th floors, elevator, all floors with an incredible ocean …
$550,000
