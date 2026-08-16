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Penthouses for sale in Dominican Republic

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3 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 450 m²
🌊 Luxury Beachside Penthouse with Rooftop Jacuzzi – 50m from the Beach – Las Terrenas Pri…
$600,000
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Floor 45/5
$380,000
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Floor 45/5
$280,000
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Properties features in Dominican Republic

with Mountain view
with Sea view
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