Zarafshan, Uzbekistan

Price on request

New residential complexes were built by the construction company « Zar Modern Uylar » in the Navoi region. It consists of many nine-story houses and several cozy courtyards. The foundations of solid buildings were built using modern technology and high-quality materials. Comfortable apartments meet all the requirements of a modern person. The area of one-room, two-room and three-room houses from 28.15 to 99 square meters. Apartments are planned to be handed over to owners by the end of 2026. Infrastructure In accordance with the requirements of the time, parks are built on the territory of the residential complex. In the courtyard there is a children's playground for entertaining children in the fresh air. All tenants are provided with parking, and round-the-clock surveillance cameras on the territory ensure the safety of not only you and your family, but also your car. For additional safety, intercoms and code locks are installed in trains. The location of Sirius House is located in the city of Zarafshan, in an area with developed infrastructure. Living here, you will have quick access to city highways. Kindergartens and schools, pharmacies and medical facilities will be very close to you. The environment with all amenities makes this residential complex an ideal place to buy a new home!