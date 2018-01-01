The idea of creating and developing a business for managing residential and commercial real estate, combined with creative potential, originated among future founders of the ODO « MacroEngineering » in the late 90s of the twentieth century. With appropriate higher professional training, in the next ten years they implemented engineering projects of various difficulty levels, gradually moving towards the embodiment of their ideas.

The start was taken when the car holding « Atlant-M » in 2000 created its engineering unit – IP « Atlant-M Stroy », specializing in the complex of services for the design and construction of car centers, service stations, car wash and gas station. In this unit, the future founders of the ODO « MacroEngineering » took a leading position, moving from the manufacturers of works to top managers.

Today ODO « MacroEngineering » is a company aimed at meeting the needs of its Clients in acquiring high-quality and reliable real estate at optimal prices, open to offers of cooperation and investment, with an existing flexible system of discounts and installments. We are unencumbered by outstanding receivables and payables, unfulfilled tax or other obligations to the budget, as well as illiquid assets.