Console house is a house with unique architecture and all the amenities necessary for a comfortable life of a modern person. The location within the city and at the same time the proximity to the reservoir Drozdzdy makes this place ideal for fans of urban infrastructure and recreation in nature. The house also features a spa-block with sauna and swimming pool, as well as a terrace with a bonfire zone, where it will be nice to spend time with family and friends during warm summer evenings.
Location: Minsk, Vesninka, Verbna 13.
Area: 445 m2 (house 330 m2, garage 45 m2, SPA 70 m2).
Area of land: 10 hectares (life and inheritance gift).
LIST OF EQUIPMENT INSTALLED IN THE HOUSE - Front door to the house tinted glass with a built-in "smart" lock with the opening of the phone, eyes, Fingerprints - Entrance gate and garage door (Hermann) - Entrance gate Fancyfence (Poland) - (goes down into the ground) - Installation of windows SecCo (Germany) and double glazing AGC (Russia) - Aluminum lining and sills on the windows - Roofing seamless Giperdesmo (Spain) - Aluminum sections of the fence (Poland) - Plastering walls of the fence, Plastering of walls, garage and natural concrete (Ceresit or analogue) - Curtain wall (Laminam and HPL-panels) - Storm sewer ACA (Poland) - landscaping ( granite slabs, Driveway, steps in the area patio, the entrance to the house - natural granite - Covering areas patio (granite or natural limestone (Russia or Portugal) - Auto irrigation area - Boiler Buderus (Germany) installation heating, warm floor from Compipe (Switzerland) - Professional equipment for water treatment home and spa - PVV at home and spa VTS (Poland), Frivent Pool Dehumidification ( Austria ) - Air-conditioning Daikin ( Japan ), slot grids ( Lithuania ) - Overflow pool 4X7 m - Pool water treatment system ( Germany ) - Jacuzzi - Seamless WiFi Ruckus Wireless ( USA ) and wireless "smart home" based on Amazon or Google ( USA ).