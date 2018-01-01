  1. Realting.com
Belarus, 220004, г. Минск пр-т Победителей 27-67
Developer
2014
Languages
English, Русский
New buildings
Console House premium segment
Villa Console House premium segment
Minsk, Belarus
from € 1,684,481
498 m² 1 apartment
Completion date: 2022

Console house is a house with unique architecture and all the amenities necessary for a comfortable life of a modern person. The location within the city and at the same time the proximity to the reservoir Drozdzdy makes this place ideal for fans of urban infrastructure and recreation in nature. The house also features a spa-block with sauna and swimming pool, as well as a terrace with a bonfire zone, where it will be nice to spend time with family and friends during warm summer evenings.

Location: Minsk, Vesninka, Verbna 13.

Area: 445 m2 (house 330 m2, garage 45 m2, SPA 70 m2).

Area of land: 10 hectares (life and inheritance gift).

LIST OF EQUIPMENT INSTALLED IN THE HOUSE - Front door to the house tinted glass with a built-in "smart" lock with the opening of the phone, eyes, Fingerprints - Entrance gate and garage door (Hermann) - Entrance gate Fancyfence (Poland) - (goes down into the ground) - Installation of windows SecCo (Germany) and double glazing AGC (Russia) - Aluminum lining and sills on the windows - Roofing seamless Giperdesmo (Spain) - Aluminum sections of the fence (Poland) - Plastering walls of the fence, Plastering of walls, garage and natural concrete (Ceresit or analogue) - Curtain wall (Laminam and HPL-panels) - Storm sewer ACA (Poland) - landscaping ( granite slabs, Driveway, steps in the area patio, the entrance to the house - natural granite - Covering areas patio (granite or natural limestone (Russia or Portugal) - Auto irrigation area - Boiler Buderus (Germany) installation heating, warm floor from Compipe (Switzerland) - Professional equipment for water treatment home and spa - PVV at home and spa VTS (Poland), Frivent Pool Dehumidification ( Austria ) - Air-conditioning Daikin ( Japan ), slot grids ( Lithuania ) - Overflow pool 4X7 m - Pool water treatment system ( Germany ) - Jacuzzi - Seamless WiFi Ruckus Wireless ( USA ) and wireless "smart home" based on Amazon or Google ( USA ).

Illarion Petrov
Illarion Petrov
2 properties
Belikov Monolit

We build turnkey houses based strictly on TKP and years of experience! Thanks to our experience and advanced technology, we are able to give a guarantee on all work and always meet project deadlines. In the last few years we have completed 146 projects, each of which was carried out in accordance with standards and our own experience. We adapt the configuration to your project as efficiently as possible without compromising the quality. We explain what can be removed, shortened or replaced in an easy-to-understand manner.

A-100 Development

The «A-100 Development» group of companies has been successfully operating in the residential and commercial real estate market of Belarus for more than 15 years. The company’s portfolio includes such large-scale projects as «Novaya Borovaya», «Piers», «Zelyonaya Gavan», «Depo», «Zelyonye gorki», «Zelenyi Bor», the large shopping complexes «Boro», ALL, ALL House, the A-100 filling station network, the «A-100» business center, several warehouse complexes, as well as varied social infrastructure facilities (kindergartens, schools, public areas). All of these projects are distinguished by their recognizable style and a bright, unique atmosphere.

Makroinzhiniring

The idea of creating and developing a business for managing residential and commercial real estate, combined with creative potential, originated among future founders of the ODO « MacroEngineering » in the late 90s of the twentieth century. With appropriate higher professional training, in the next ten years they implemented engineering projects of various difficulty levels, gradually moving towards the embodiment of their ideas.

The start was taken when the car holding « Atlant-M » in 2000 created its engineering unit – IP « Atlant-M Stroy », specializing in the complex of services for the design and construction of car centers, service stations, car wash and gas station. In this unit, the future founders of the ODO « MacroEngineering » took a leading position, moving from the manufacturers of works to top managers.

Today ODO « MacroEngineering » is a company aimed at meeting the needs of its Clients in acquiring high-quality and reliable real estate at optimal prices, open to offers of cooperation and investment, with an existing flexible system of discounts and installments. We are unencumbered by outstanding receivables and payables, unfulfilled tax or other obligations to the budget, as well as illiquid assets.

Polesezhilstroy

Construction of residential and commercial real estate

Strateg Group

Strateg Group is a space for creative and goal-oriented professionals. We support the development of the most useful and ambitious ideas, from innovative technical solutions to projects in the field of fine arts.

