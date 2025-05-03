We are a family building and development company. For 15 years we have been overseeing investment projects in Poland and other EU countries.
We provide services that are distinguished not only by the level of professionalism, but also by a unique approach to customer service.
🔹 Comprehensive support for development investments
We conduct residential and commercial “turnkey” investments – from concept, design, formalities to construction and sale/rental.
🔹 Land development
We prepare the land for construction – from analysis of the absorbency of the plot, through geodesic divisions, obtaining building conditions and environmental decisions, to building permits.
🔹 Selection and purchase of investment land
We help investors to find suitable areas for investment. We analyse the potential of the plot in terms of local plans, media availability, infrastructure and project profitability.
🔹 Obtaining administrative decisions
We deal with all the formalities: decisions on building conditions, construction permits, applications, environmental opinions, ZUDP arrangements and others.
🔹 Construction
We organize and conduct the construction process – we cooperate with experienced executive teams and supervise quality and timely work.
🔹 Support for individual and institutional investors
We offer advice and full investment support – from project concept to commercialization.