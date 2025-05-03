Services

🔹 Comprehensive support for development investments

We conduct residential and commercial “turnkey” investments – from concept, design, formalities to construction and sale/rental.

🔹 Land development

We prepare the land for construction – from analysis of the absorbency of the plot, through geodesic divisions, obtaining building conditions and environmental decisions, to building permits.

🔹 Selection and purchase of investment land

We help investors to find suitable areas for investment. We analyse the potential of the plot in terms of local plans, media availability, infrastructure and project profitability.

🔹 Obtaining administrative decisions

We deal with all the formalities: decisions on building conditions, construction permits, applications, environmental opinions, ZUDP arrangements and others.

🔹 Construction

We organize and conduct the construction process – we cooperate with experienced executive teams and supervise quality and timely work.

🔹 Support for individual and institutional investors

We offer advice and full investment support – from project concept to commercialization.