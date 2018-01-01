  1. Realting.com
Geoekostart

Юнусабад, МФИ Сабзавот
;
Geoekostart
Developer
Языки общения
Languages
Русский
Apartment building Sabzavot
Apartment building Sabzavot
Sabzavot, Uzbekistan
from € 17,908
29–66 m² 52 apartmens
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Geoekostart
Residential complex « Subplant » — miniature residential building, club house in modern style, 5-storey house with facade brick, each layout is thought out to small details, convenient layout in the house, which will allow competent distribution of furniture and equipment. The internal infrastructure will combine convenience and comfort, the courtyard combined with the residential complex « Orzular » Types of Payments: When paying 100% - 5% discount per square meter Down payment 40% + 60% installment until July 2024, no discount The cost of the apartment includes: Input iron door Window Double Glazed Counters Electrician to the apartment Gipsocarton partitions   Type of construction: Carcasno-rigel, brick inter-apartment partitions brick. apartments are sold without repair, box Ceiling height 3.3 m Facade – brick, thermal insulation between facade and structure   Infrastructure: -Land parking and - Convenient location -Children's playground   Date of completion of the facility: 3rd quarter 2024
Our agents in Uzbekistan
52 properties
