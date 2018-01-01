Residential complex « Subplant » — miniature residential building, club house in modern style, 5-storey house with facade brick, each layout is thought out to small details, convenient layout in the house, which will allow competent distribution of furniture and equipment.
The internal infrastructure will combine convenience and comfort, the courtyard combined with the residential complex « Orzular »
Types of Payments:
When paying 100% - 5% discount per square meter
Down payment 40% + 60% installment until July 2024, no discount
The cost of the apartment includes:
Input iron door
Window Double Glazed
Counters
Electrician to the apartment
Gipsocarton partitions
Type of construction:
Carcasno-rigel, brick
inter-apartment partitions brick.
apartments are sold without repair, box
Ceiling height 3.3 m
Facade – brick, thermal insulation between facade and structure
Infrastructure:
-Land parking and
- Convenient location
-Children's playground
Date of completion of the facility: 3rd quarter 2024
One of the leading and fast-growing development companies with 19 years of experience in the market. The company focuses on creating unique residential complexes that are innovative, smart and high quality. Our main focus is not only on quality construction and the development of social infrastructure, but also on punctual move-in and after-sales service.