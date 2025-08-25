  1. Realting.com
  4. Wohnkomplex 2+1 apartment in the prestigious Oba Sol Garden complex.

Oba, Türkei
von
$280,465
11
ID: 28066
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 22.09.25

Standort

  • Grundstück
    Türkei
  • Region / Bundesland
    Mittelmeerregion
  • Stadt
    Alanya
  • Dorf
    Oba

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Premiumklasse
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Eingezäunter Bereich
  • Aufzug

Zusätzlich

  • Verwaltungsgesellschaft
  • Online-Tour
  • Erteilung einer Aufenthaltserlaubnis
  • Ferntransaktion

Über den Komplex

Suitable for obtaining a residence permit.
Apartment photos available upon request!

Two-bedroom apartment (2+1) - 100 m² with beautiful new furniture and Siemens appliances in the elite Oba Sol Garden complex.

Layout:

  • Kitchen-Living Room
  • 2 Bedrooms
  • 2 Bathrooms with Underfloor Heating
  • 2 Glazed Balconies
  • Spacious Entrance Area

Oba Sol Garden is a new residential complex with all amenities, located in the developed Oba district of Alanya, surrounded by all necessary infrastructure and just 850 meters from the sea and beaches.

Nearby are kindergartens, schools and lyceums, a new hospital, a pharmacy, a farmers' market, shops and supermarkets, cafes and restaurants, football and basketball courts, and a spacious promenade.

Oba Sol Garden consists of 5 residential blocks with 64 apartments of varying layouts, from 1+1 apartments to 4+1 penthouses.

Completion date: Delivered

Infrastructure:

  • Landscaped grounds
  • Landscaped garden
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Water slides
  • Sunbathing and relaxation area with loungers
  • Elevators
  • Gym
  • Indoor pool
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Turkish bath
  • Massage room
  • Café
  • Games room
  • Children's playground
  • Backup generator
  • 24/7 security and video surveillance

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Oba, Türkei
Ausbildung
Gesundheitspflege
Freizeit

