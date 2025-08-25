  1. Realting.com
Wohnkomplex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Yekta Blue 4 Residence complex.

Mahmutlar, Türkei
von
$115,612
* Der Preis dient als Referenz
entsprechend dem Wechselkurs 16.04.25
;
14
ID: 32647
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 1121
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 14.10.25

Standort

  • Grundstück
    Türkei
  • Region / Bundesland
    Mittelmeerregion
  • Stadt
    Alanya
  • Dorf
    Mahmutlar

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Business Class
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Eingezäunter Bereich
  • Aufzug

Zusätzlich

  • Verwaltungsgesellschaft
  • Online-Tour
  • Ferntransaktion

Über den Komplex

A furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1) measuring 55 sq m in the Yekta Blue 4 Residence complex.

We present our new project, Yekta Blue IV Residence, part of the now-legendary BLUE Residence line.

This comfortable residential complex features modern architecture, stylish interior design, and thoughtful apartment layouts.

The complex is located 500 meters from the seashore and 25 minutes from Gazipasa International Airport. It is located in one of Turkey's most popular resort towns, Alanya, in the Mahmutlar district on the border with Kargicak.

The complex is surrounded by numerous shops, cafes, a large Migros supermarket, a Friday market, and a pharmacy.

Amenities:

  • Landscaped garden
  • Swimming pool with water slides
  • Children's pool
  • Children's play area and room
  • Sauna
  • Steam room
  • Fitness room
  • Satellite TV
  • Elevator
  • Emergency generator
  • Exterior lighting
  • Caretaker
  • 24-hour security
  • CCTV system
  • Outdoor parking

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Standort auf der Karte

Mahmutlar, Türkei
Ausbildung
Gesundheitspflege
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Freizeit

