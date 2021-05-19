  1. Realting.com
Wohnkomplex The One Nai Harn complex on Nai Harn Beach.

Rawai, Thailand
$116,000

Standort

  • Grundstück
    Thailand
  • Region / Bundesland
    Provinz Phuket
  • Nachbarschaft
    Mueang Phuket
  • Stadt
    Rawai

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Premiumklasse
  • Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2025
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Eingezäunter Bereich
  • Aufzug

Zusätzlich

  • Verwaltungsgesellschaft
  • Online-Tour
  • Ferntransaktion

Über den Komplex

This 218-unit apartment complex on Nai Harn Beach, managed by a hotel brand, boasts a beautiful lake near the complex, perfect for strolls and evening jogs.

Rawai Beach, renowned for its numerous restaurants serving exceptional seafood, is a 3-minute drive away. Another highlight of this area is Promthep Cape, Phuket's most beautiful sunset spot.

Rental Terms:

  • Management: Burasari Group (an international 5-star hotel chain)
  • Floors 5 through 7 are residential apartments – available for rental in a 60x40 rental pool
  • Floors 1 through 4 are separately managed (occupancy is limited to 3 weeks per year) with a guaranteed 7% return for 3 years

Property Details:

  • Distance to the sea: 1,200 m
  • Bedrooms: Studios, 1, 3
  • Bathrooms: 1-3
  • Living area: 27 m² - 70 m²

Income: Guaranteed 7% return
Included in the price: finishing, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, air conditioners

Interest-free installment plan until completion of construction.

Completion date: Q2 2025.

Facilities:

  • 3 swimming pools
  • Rooftop pool
  • Restaurant
  • Kids' club
  • Children's pool
  • Outdoor play area
  • Gym
  • SPA
  • Sauna
  • Indoor and outdoor parking
  • 24/7 security

Standort auf der Karte

Rawai, Thailand

