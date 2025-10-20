  1. Realting.com
  2. Albanien
  3. Bashkia Vlore
  4. Wohnung in einem Neubau One Orikum Bay Residences — Harmony Between Sea and Heritage

Wohnung in einem Neubau One Orikum Bay Residences — Harmony Between Sea and Heritage

Orikum, Albanien
Preis auf Anfrage
Zahlung mit Kryptowährung
;
11
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 32832
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 05.11.25

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Albanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Süd-Albanien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Qark Vlora
  • Stadt
    Bashkia Vlore
  • Stadt
    Orikum

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2025
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Über den Komplex

LOCATION

Situated in the heart of Orikum, within cadastral zone no. 3140, Orikum Bay Residences emerges as a new benchmark for coastal living — a perfect blend of Mediterranean charm, architectural tradition, and modern comfort.
This area, shaped by transformation after the 1990s, now stands as one of the most promising destinations for investment, tourism, and sustainable development in southern Albania.

Encircled by gentle hills and overlooking the Ionian coast, the project enjoys a privileged position — just minutes from the Orikum Marina and the ancient city’s archaeological park. The surrounding natural beauty, framed by vineyards, olive groves, and mountain silhouettes, creates a truly picturesque setting for a modern residential and hospitality complex.

ARCHITECTURAL ELEMENTS

Inspired by the authentic character of Orikum and nearby Tragjas, the project pays homage to local architecture through the reinterpretation of the arch — a symbolic element found in the stone walls and old port structures of the region.
This motif becomes the visual rhythm of the façade, creating depth, shade, and intimacy while preserving the harmony between structure and nature.

The base of the buildings is clad in natural stone — grounding the structure and connecting it to the land — while the upper floors are finished in Venetian stucco, reflecting sunlight softly and enhancing the building’s Mediterranean elegance.
Natural materials such as wood, terrazzo stone, and regional greenery complete the dialogue between tradition and modernity.

CONCEPT

The design follows an organic distribution across the terrain, inspired by the terraces and hills of Orikum.
Three main volumes define the project:

A hotel and service wing at the front, facing the sea and the pool area.

Two residential wings, positioned for privacy and panoramic views.


All are connected by a ground-level podium — a shared layer of life where hospitality, leisure, and recreation coexist.
The façade’s “skin” — a woven surface of arches — provides both a rhythmic architectural expression and a natural shading system for apartments and hotel rooms.

Vegetation plays a central role: landscaped courtyards, shaded walkways, and green buffers ensure privacy, serenity, and a constant visual connection with nature.

IDENTITY

Orikum Bay Residences draws its identity from the spirit of place — a dialogue between the cultural heritage of Tragjas and the maritime soul of Orikum.
It is a project that respects its past while embracing the future, merging timeless materials and contemporary design to create a coastal landmark defined by light, harmony, and refined simplicity.

APARTMENT TYPOLOGIES

1+1 Apartments

23 units
Interior area: 65.99 m²
Veranda: 16.2 m²
Total area: 91.31 m²


2+1 Apartments

57 units
Interior area: 74.88 m²
Balcony: 32.05 m²
Total area: 119.23 m²


3+1 Apartments

11 units
Interior area: 113.75 m²
Balcony: 20.54 m²
Total area: 161.34 m²

---

A NEW MEDITERRANEAN LANDMARK

Orikum Bay is not just a residence — it is a statement of lifestyle.
A balance of architectural grace, natural tranquility, and cultural depth — designed to offer a serene yet sophisticated experience by the Albanian Riviera.

Standort auf der Karte

Orikum, Albanien

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
Ähnliche Komplexe
Wohnanlage Orange privè residence
Kryevidh, Albanien
von
$314,666
Wohngebäude SQUARE VILLAGE
Palase, Albanien
von
$203,645
Wohngebäude 🌞🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Orikum, Albanien
von
$1,456
Wohngebäude Apartment with veranda in Lungomare Vlore
Bashkia Vlore, Albanien
von
$183,209
Wohngebäude 🌊🏡 FOR SALE PENTHOUSE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA
Bashkia Vlore, Albanien
von
$1,680
Sie sehen gerade
Wohnung in einem Neubau One Orikum Bay Residences — Harmony Between Sea and Heritage
Orikum, Albanien
Preis auf Anfrage
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Ihre Anfrage hinterlassen
Danke! Ihre Anfrage ist eingegangen
Ich habe Interesse an der Immobilie aus Ihrer Anzeige. Ich möchte mehr Informationen über das Objekt. Welche Kaufbedingungen gelten für Ausländer? Ich würde gerne eine Wohnung/ein Haus besichtigen. Ich möchte über den Gesamtpreis (inkl. Steuern, Vermittlungsgebühr, etc.) informiert werden. Ist ein Kauf auf Kredit/Hypothek möglich?
Zurück zu Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Andere Komplexe
Residenz Palm Paradise
Residenz Palm Paradise
Residenz Palm Paradise
Residenz Palm Paradise
Residenz Palm Paradise
Alle anzeigen Residenz Palm Paradise
Residenz Palm Paradise
Golem, Albanien
von
$1,231
Finishing-Optionen Mit Innenausbau
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2026
Etagenzahl 5
Fläche 47–85 m²
5 Immobilienobjekte 5
Willkommen im Palm Paradise, einem außergewöhnlichen Wohnkomplex für modernes Wohnen. Eingebettet in eine ruhige Umgebung bietet unsere Anlage eine perfekte Mischung aus Luxus, Komfort und Annehmlichkeiten. Geräumiges Wohnen: Unsere Apartments verfügen über offene Grundrisse mit großen Fens…
Immobilientyp
Fläche, m²
Kosten, USD
Wohnung 1 zimmer
46.5 – 71.8
68,903 – 114,839
Wohnung 2 zimmer
76.5 – 84.8
114,207 – 116,860
Immobilienagentur
Optimum Property
Eine Anfrage stellen
Kontakte zeigen
Schließen
Bitte lassen Sie mich wissen, dass Sie diese Anzeige auf Realting.com
Immobilienagentur
Optimum Property
Sprachen
English, Español
Wohngebäude 🌊🏡 FOR SALE PENTHOUSE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA
Wohngebäude 🌊🏡 FOR SALE PENTHOUSE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA
Wohngebäude 🌊🏡 FOR SALE PENTHOUSE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA
Wohngebäude 🌊🏡 FOR SALE PENTHOUSE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA
Wohngebäude 🌊🏡 FOR SALE PENTHOUSE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA
Wohngebäude 🌊🏡 FOR SALE PENTHOUSE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA
Wohngebäude 🌊🏡 FOR SALE PENTHOUSE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA
Bashkia Vlore, Albanien
von
$1,680
Etagenzahl 10
🌊🏡 VERKAUFENDE PENTHOUSE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA💶 Preis: 1500 Euro/m2 (Autowechsel wird auch akzeptiert)📐 Fläche: 260 m2📍 Lage: Sazani Street, Vlora📜 Im Prozess der Hypothek.❗❗❗ Die Fläche ist derzeit in 4 Wohnungen mit 1+1 Typologie organisiert, bietet aber volle Flexibilität und kann leicht in…
Immobilienagentur
DES Real Estate
Eine Anfrage stellen
Kontakte zeigen
Schließen
Bitte lassen Sie mich wissen, dass Sie diese Anzeige auf Realting.com
Immobilienagentur
DES Real Estate
Sprachen
English, Italiano
Wohngebäude 🌊🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA.
Wohngebäude 🌊🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA.
Wohngebäude 🌊🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA.
Wohngebäude 🌊🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA.
Wohngebäude 🌊🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA.
Alle anzeigen Wohngebäude 🌊🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA.
Wohngebäude 🌊🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA.
Bashkia Vlore, Albanien
von
$218,471
🌊🏡 2+1 WOHNUNG FÜR SALE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA.🌅 Mit Meerblick.🏷 Preis: 1800 Euro/m2📐 Fläche: 108 m2/Gross📍 Lage: Sazani Street, Vlora.📜 Im Prozess der Hypothek.❗ Hauptvorteil: Die Lage macht diese Wohnung ideal zum Wohnen oder Investieren in den Tourismus.🌊 Diese Wohnung ist die ideale Wahl fü…
Immobilienagentur
DES Real Estate
Eine Anfrage stellen
Kontakte zeigen
Schließen
Bitte lassen Sie mich wissen, dass Sie diese Anzeige auf Realting.com
Immobilienagentur
DES Real Estate
Sprachen
English, Italiano
Realting.com
Gehen
Neueste Nachrichten in Albanien
Der Kauf kann nicht warten: Warum Sie jetzt in den albanischen Immobilienmarkt einsteigen sollten – Experte
20.10.2025
Der Kauf kann nicht warten: Warum Sie jetzt in den albanischen Immobilienmarkt einsteigen sollten – Experte
Ab 900 € pro qm und der Weg zur Aufenthaltserlaubnis. So kaufen Sie eine Wohnung in Albanien
05.06.2025
Ab 900 € pro qm und der Weg zur Aufenthaltserlaubnis. So kaufen Sie eine Wohnung in Albanien
Alle Veröffentlichungen anzeigen