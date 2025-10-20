Wohnkomplex Orange privè residence

  1. Realting.com
Kryevidh, Albanien
Preis auf Anfrage
8
ID: 32766
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 29.10.25

Standort

  • Grundstück
    Albanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Zentral-Albanien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Qark Tirana
  • Stadt
    Bashkia Rrogozhine
  • Dorf
    Kryevidh

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Premiumklasse
  • Typ der neuen Gebäudekonstruktion
    Typ der neuen Gebäudekonstruktion
    Backstein
  • Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2025
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau
  • Etagenzahl
    Etagenzahl
    2

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Eingezäunter Bereich

Über den Komplex

Exclusive Villa for sale in "Orange Privè Rezidence" in the heart of Spille, 600 m from the sea 📍 Only 600 meters from the sea in the area known as Orange Street we offer you a private residence with 6 villas located in the middle of nature and greenery surrounded by olive trees, picturesque hills and a distance from the sea of ​​600 m. 🏠 Features (for 1 villa) ✨ Modern 2-storey building and functional organization: ✅ Total construction area 167 m² ✅ Private plot 350 m² ✅ Modern 2-storey structure ✅ Dedicated swimming pool for each villa ✅ Parking space for 2 cars ✅ Green courtyard and relaxation area 💡 Interior organization: 🔸 Spacious living room with access to the pool area 🔸 Complex with 6 villas, each with its own pool 🔸 Modern open kitchen 🔸 3 comfortable bedrooms 🔸 2 complete bathrooms 🔸 Laundry 💰 Installment payment option: 🔹 20% down payment 🔹 40% during construction 🔹 40% upon handover of keys Price ‼️ €270,000‼️

Experience the luxury of a life by the sea in one of the most sought-after areas of the Albanian coast. Ideal for family residence or long-term investment. Discover the luxury, tranquility and comfort that only Spilleja can offer you! 🌊🌿 🏖️ Why Spilleja? Spilleja is one of the hidden gems of the Albanian coast – a constantly developing tourist area, which combines untouched nature, new infrastructure, family beach and excellent investment opportunities. 🔹 Wide and clean beach 🔹 Healthy air and absolute tranquility 🔹 Dense pine forest along the entire coastline 🔹 Traditional restaurants and modern beach bars 🔹 Only 45 minutes from Tirana 🔹 Premium area for tourism investments in progress 🌟 Perfect for: ✔️ Family home all year round ✔️ Summer vacations on your private property ✔️ Investment with high potential for seasonal rental 📲 Don't miss the opportunity to become the owner of a piece of paradise in Spille! Contact now for a visit and additional details.


📞Kontakto tani:0693281833
/> 🌐www.iguanaimobiliare.com 

Immobilien in dem Komplex
Typ
Fläche, m²
Preis pro m², USD
Immobilienpreis, USD
Wohnungen Haus
Fläche, m² 517.0
Preis pro m², USD 609
Wohnungspreis, USD 314,666

Standort auf der Karte

Kryevidh, Albanien
Essen & Trinken

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
