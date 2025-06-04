Show property on map Show properties list
Villas with garage for sale in Tsada, Cyprus

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Serephina Rise is a high-quality, modern residential complex located in the Agios Athanasios…
$1,11M
2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 2/3
Modern three-storey apartment building in the center of Paphos, consisting of 21 apartments,…
$259,757
2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 2/3
Modern building in the Universal, only 7 apartments, with a private elevator and stairs. It …
$360,456
Apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Area 111 m²
Floor 1/3
Premium-class apartments adorned with the finest finishes and modern amenities exude luxury …
$477,493
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Area 516 m²
Liliarte Villas offer spacious interiors and a private swimming pool on a large plot. With s…
$4,18M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tala, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Arbor Essence Villas offers a stunning 2-storey villa located in the sought-after hills of K…
$1,52M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Discover the top of coastal luxury with this magnificent five-bedroom villa by the sea, loca…
$2,00M
Studio apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2/3
This upcoming project includes 25 serviced studios located in the Old Town of Limassol.Ameni…
$239,159
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 2
This villa is awarded by Minthis. It offers a comfortable living area of 300 sqm, with a mas…
$2,03M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 265 m²
Senertia Villas a luxury development consisting of just 2 uniquely designed villas, located …
$1,24M
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Stylish residential complex in the heart of Limassol. Ideally located with easy access to ma…
$505,555
Villa in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Welcome to Amber Homes, premier project in Paphos, Cyprus. This exclusive development in Kis…
$543,544
