Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Protaras
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Protaras, Cyprus

2 BHK
17
3 BHK
19
4 BHK
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic view, Protaras, Cyprus We offer bea…
$623,713
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 7
Sea view apartments in a gated residence with a swimming pool, 400 meters from the beach, in…
$624,170
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go