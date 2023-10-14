Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Paralimni
  5. Villas

Seaview Villas for Sale in Paralimni, Cyprus

11 properties total found
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 375 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale villa of 375 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the property: parkin…
€2,50M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 700 sq.meters in Protaras. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€2,10M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 140 sq.meters in Protaras. The owners will be leaving the furniture with t…
€1,50M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 190 sq.meters in Protaras. The ground floor co…
€670,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 133 sq.meters in Protaras. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€540,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 174 sq.meters in Protaras. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€600,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 156 sq.meters in Protaras. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€520,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Protaras. The ground floor co…
€900,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Protaras. The ground floor co…
€477,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 161 sq.meters in Protaras. The ground floor co…
€515,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 168 sq.meters in Protaras. The ground floor co…
€625,000
