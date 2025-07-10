Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Palodeia
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garage

Villas with garage for sale in Palodeia, Cyprus

Villa Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Palodeia, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Area 237 m²
BirdieLane is a sophisticated villa in Cyprus, located in one of the island's finest areas. …
$1,55M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Palodeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 174 m²
BirdieLane is an elegant villa in Cyprus, located in a prestigious area, perfect for comfort…
$755,643
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Palodeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 184 m²
BirdieLane is a sophisticated villa in Cyprus, located in one of the island's finest areas. …
$837,020
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Palodeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 174 m²
BirdieLane is an elegant villa in Cyprus, located in a prestigious area, perfect for comfort…
$639,391
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Palodeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 185 m²
BirdieLane is an elegant villa in Cyprus, located in a prestigious area, perfect for comfort…
$837,020
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Palodeia, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go