Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Nicosia District
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Garage

Penthouses with garage for sale in Nicosia District, Cyprus

Nicosia
12
Latsia
3
Penthouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Ayia Marina, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Ayia Marina, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
About the Project: TessaMent is a modern residential development located in one of Nicosia’…
$151,846
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Nicosia District, Cyprus

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go