We offer villas with a panoramic view of the sea and the mountains, a roof-top terrace, a garden, a swimming pool 8 x 4 m, a parking.

Intalian kitchen

Provisions for central heating and air conditioning

Wood-burning fireplace

Marble staircase

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a prestigious area, within walking distance of the center of Polis and restaurants, a beach and all necessary infrastructure, close to the marina.