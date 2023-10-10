Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Mesa Geitonia
  5. Apartments

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus

1 BHK
5
2 BHK
22
3 BHK
22
Apartment To archive
Clear all
12 properties total found
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 67 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat…
€210,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 104 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 104 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the floor. Fla…
€310,000
4 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
4 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 183 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale under construction apartment of 183 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€1,43M
4 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
4 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 155 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 155 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the floor. Fla…
€620,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 161 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€690,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 273 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 273 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€860,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 200 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the ground flo…
€900,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 171 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor.…
€561,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 199 m²
Floor 3/4
For sale under construction apartment of 199 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€355,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction apartment of 100 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€370,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 1
New modern designed apartments on Ayios Athanasios Hill,a new residential areawith stunning …
€370,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale under construction apartment of 179 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€545,000

Properties features in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus

with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir