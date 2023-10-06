Mountain View Mansions for Sale in Cyprus

Show property on map Show properties list
14 properties total found
Mansion 4 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Mansion 4 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 227 m²
€239,469
Mansion with parking, with furniture, with sea view in Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Mansion with parking, with furniture, with sea view
Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
€11,40M
Mansion 4 bedrooms with sea view, with terrace, with swimming pool in Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Mansion 4 bedrooms with sea view, with terrace, with swimming pool
Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
€541,655
Mansion 3 bedrooms with sea view, with terrace, with swimming pool in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Mansion 3 bedrooms with sea view, with terrace, with swimming pool
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
€513,147
Mansion 4 bedrooms with furniture, with sea view, with terrace in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Mansion 4 bedrooms with furniture, with sea view, with terrace
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
€307,888
Mansion 3 bedrooms with garden, with mountain view, with fireplace in Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Mansion 3 bedrooms with garden, with mountain view, with fireplace
Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
€205,259
Mansion 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garden, with mountain view in Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
Mansion 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garden, with mountain view
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
€513,147
Mansion 3 bedrooms with sea view, with terrace, with mountain view in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Mansion 3 bedrooms with sea view, with terrace, with mountain view
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 145 m²
€155,655
Mansion 3 bathrooms with furniture, with sea view, with terrace in Agirda, Northern Cyprus
Mansion 3 bathrooms with furniture, with sea view, with terrace
Agirda, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
€313,590
Mansion 3 bedrooms with sea view, with terrace, with garage in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Mansion 3 bedrooms with sea view, with terrace, with garage
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
€188,154
Mansion 4 bedrooms with sea view, with terrace, with garden in Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Mansion 4 bedrooms with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
€284,968
Mansion 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Mansion 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
€193,856
Mansion 4 bedrooms with sea view, with terrace, with swimming pool in Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Mansion 4 bedrooms with sea view, with terrace, with swimming pool
Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
€285,082
Mansion 4 bedrooms with furniture, with sea view, with terrace in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Mansion 4 bedrooms with furniture, with sea view, with terrace
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
€273,678

