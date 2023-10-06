Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Limassol, Cyprus

Ypsonas
4
House To archive
105 properties total found
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 202 m²
€1,19M
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 158 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 158 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of a living room …
€940,000
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 287 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 287 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of a living room …
€1,90M
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 400 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of one bedroom, o…
€1,40M
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 184 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 184 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
€610,000
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 224 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 224 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
€650,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 128 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 128 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
€420,000
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 360 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The basement consists o…
€3,40M
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Area 532 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 532 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a…
€2,90M
5 room house with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Limassol, Cyprus
5 room house with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Area 634 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 634 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
€3,50M
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 314 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 314 sq.m. In Limassol. The second floor consists of 4 bedrooms, o…
€2,75M
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 180 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of…
€680,000
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 1 167 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 1167 sq.m. In Limassol. The basement consists of one bedroom, a l…
€11,50M
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 285 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 285 sq.m. In Limassol. The villa consists of 3 bedrooms, a living…
€2,20M
5 room house with sea view, with first coastline in Limassol, Cyprus
5 room house with sea view, with first coastline
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 8
Area 285 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 285 square meters.m In Limassol. The basement consists of 2 bedro…
€1,30M
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 230 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 230 sq.m. In Limassol. The villa consists of 4 bedrooms, a living…
€900,000
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 360 m²
For sale 4-storey villa of 360 sq.m. In Limassol. The basement consists of one bedroom, one …
€2,00M
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with first coastline in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with first coastline
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 250 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 square meters.m In Limassol. The first floor consists of a li…
€600,000
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 314 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 314 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a…
€2,70M
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 285 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 285 square meters.m In Limassol. The first floor consists of one …
€880,000
House with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
House with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 621 m²
Project description This complex is an oasis of luxury and comfort in a mountain range near …
€2,93M
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 280 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 280 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
€3,00M
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Area 350 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a…
€1,50M
4 room house with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 630 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 630 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of 2 living rooms…
€2,40M
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 155 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 155 square meters.m In Limassol. The first floor consists of a li…
€350,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with city view in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with city view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 240 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 240 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of a living room …
€600,000
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 295 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 295 sq.m. In Limassol. The basement consists of one shower room, …
€679,000
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 400 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a…
€1,29M
House with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
House with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 575 m²
Luxurious 5-bedroom villa with stunning sea views, located just a 3-minute drive from the be…
€3,00M
House with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Limassol, Cyprus
House with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 657 m²
For sale a magnificent villa, made in a modern design with bright, distinctive elements, a p…
€2,90M

