Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Limassol
  5. Cottages

Pool Cottages for sale in Limassol, Cyprus

Ypsonas
3
Cottage To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Cottage 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 198 m²
Four bedroom detached house under construction for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol provi…
€680,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with swimming pool, with furnishings in Ypsonas, Cyprus
Cottage 5 bedrooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Ypsonas, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 286 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 286 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
€761,000

Properties features in Limassol, Cyprus

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir