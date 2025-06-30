Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Latsia
  4. Commercial
  5. Office

Offices for sale in Latsia, Cyprus

сommercial property
12
investment properties
4
warehouses
5
Office Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Office 103 m² in Latsia, Cyprus
Office 103 m²
Latsia, Cyprus
Area 103 m²
Modern project is located in one of the most privileged areas in Latsia near the shopping ce…
$283,243
Leave a request
Office 103 m² in Latsia, Cyprus
Office 103 m²
Latsia, Cyprus
Area 103 m²
Modern project is located in one of the most privileged areas in Latsia near the shopping ce…
$271,822
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go