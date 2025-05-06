Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Konia
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Konia, Cyprus

villas
10
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Konia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
An esteemed project comprising three opulent villas situated in the serene, upscale resident…
$642,995
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Konia, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go