Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Apartments Pool for sale in Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus

1 BHK
12
2 BHK
17
3 BHK
14
4 BHK
4
Apartment Delete
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
2 bedroom apartment in Tala, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Is a stylish development that comprises 59 properties; spacious 1- and 2-bedroom apartments …
$402,795
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment in Empa, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Empa, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Skylora Residences is a unique residential complex in the picturesque village of Emba, combi…
$223,139
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 248 m²
Timeless Horizon Retreat presents an exceptional lifestyle in the heart of Pafos. Combining …
$1,37M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Discover Adonidos Gardens in Geroskipou, Paphos yet affordable apartments near Elea Golf Res…
$194,532
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
LUMINA offers chic 1-bedroom apartments situated in a modern residential complex featuring a…
$423,392
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 292 m²
Green Bliss feature high-quality finishes inside and out, designed with clean modern lines, …
$1,90M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tala, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 206 m²
Arbor Essence Villas boasts an ideal hillside location, offering breathtaking views of the c…
$1,04M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 266 m²
Orvaya Retreats is a new villa development located in the sought-after residential area of K…
$623,645
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
Apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 477 m²
Zeladore Office is a modern business center located just 650 meters from the sea, making it …
$2,79M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 264 m²
Orvaya Retreats is a new villa development located in the sought-after residential area of K…
$612,202
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
This elegant and contemporary development consists of two residential blocks with studio, 1-…
$440,557
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 50 m²
Montfield Apartments is a modern residential complex designed for comfortable living and rel…
$276,921
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский

Properties features in Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go