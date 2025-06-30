Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Cyprus
  3. Koinoteta Kissonergas
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Koinoteta Kissonergas, Cyprus

penthouses
3
1 BHK
10
2 BHK
24
3 BHK
21
Apartment Delete
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Kissonerga, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Alureth Apartments is a collection of modern and stylish residences in Cyprus, offering the …
$325,508
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
