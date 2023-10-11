Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. koinoteta empas
  5. Apartments

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in koinoteta empas, Cyprus

Empa
35
4 properties total found
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Empa, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 307 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa with a swimming pool and a panoramic view, Tala, Cyprus We offer a villa with a swimm…
€880,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Empa, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 252 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with swimming pools close to the beach and the center of Paphos, Tala, Cyp…
€798,000
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Empa, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
New villas with swimming pools close to a beach, Tala, Cyprus We offer villas with infinity…
€1,94M
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Empa, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 221 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with a panoramic view close to the center of Paphos, Tala, Cyprus We offer two-store…
€724,500

