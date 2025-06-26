Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Koinoteta Agiou Tychona
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Garage

Penthouses with garage for sale in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus

Penthouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 217 m²
Maple Ridge Apartments is a modern residential complex located in a new district of Cyprus, …
$883,522
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus

with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go