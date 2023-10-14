Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Kiti
  5. Apartments

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Kiti, Cyprus

2 BHK
3
Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Meneou, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Meneou, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 3
Gated residence with a direct access to the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer villas with mos…
€2,70M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir