Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Kathikas
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Kathikas, Cyprus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Kathikas, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Kathikas, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 206 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with panoramic views, Paphos, Cyprus We offer villas with swimming pools, parking sp…
$780,213
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Kathikas, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Kathikas, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 2
Residence with a swimming pool and a restaurant close to a golf course, Kamares, Cyprus We …
$608,566
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kathikas, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes