Rent houses per month in East Limassol Municiplaity, Cyprus

Koinoteta Agiou Tychona
5
Demos Agiou Athanasiou
5
Germasogeia
22
Yermasoyia
6
36 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Three Bedroom detached house Included All government taxes. Included: -Garden, -Alarm, -…
$2,854
per month
3 bedroom house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
3-bedroom house for rent, nestled in a prime and quiet location. Boasting a spacious veranda…
$2,526
per month
4 bedroom house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Discover tranquility in this spacious villa, ideally located in the peaceful area of Potamos…
$4,064
per month
6 bedroom villa in Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
6 bedroom villa
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
The Mansion is an exclusive property located in one of Limassol's most prestigious areas, in…
$29,638
per month
5 bedroom house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Luxury 5 bedroom villa in Mouttagiaka area with fantastic views of the city and the sea. It …
$27,442
per month
3 bedroom house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
This elegant 3-bedroom house in Germasogeia is just 700 meters from the sea. The property fe…
$21,954
per month
5 bedroom villa in Germasogeia, Cyprus
5 bedroom villa
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 285 m²
An 5 bedroom house for rent, located on the top of Paniotis in Limassol, offers stunning vie…
$4,940
per month
4 bedroom Villa in Germasogeia, Cyprus
4 bedroom Villa
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
290 area! Was built 2012 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms! Parking available 2 warehouse big basement …
$2,746
per month
4 bedroom house in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Luxury 4 bedroom elegant villa with amazing sea view in prestigious area with 5 star hotels …
$4,940
per month
House in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
House
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Area 648 m²
This property is located in one of the most attractive areas of Limassol, Agios Tychonas. T…
$54,491
per month
5 bedroom house in Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
This beautiful house is located on Moutagiaka area, in 3 minutes distance to the highway, cl…
$4,610
per month
2 bedroom house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Nestled in the tranquil residential area of Kalogiroi in the Limassol, this captivating 2-be…
$2,744
per month
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Floor 2
This magnificent villa situated on the prestigious Kalogiroi Hills in Limassol, a prime loca…
Price on request
6 bedroom villa in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
6 bedroom villa
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Welcome to this exquisite villa located in the prestigious area of Agios Tychonas in Limasso…
$32,931
per month
8 bedroom House in Germasogeia, Cyprus
8 bedroom House
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 477 m²
Floor 3
A prestigious coastal retreat under construction in Limassol, Cyprus. This luxurious residen…
$38,419
per month
3 bedroom house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
House in Germasogeia – 3 Bedrooms, Underfloor Heating, Pool Spacious and cozy house in the …
$5,488
per month
5 bedroom house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Area 509 m²
Floor 3
The conceptual design of the villa devotes more unforgettable moments to the vacation and lu…
$16,465
per month
3 bedroom house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
The rent price including common expenses + 2 security deposits against damages. Utilities s…
$4,943
per month
2 bedroom house in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Floor 2
This exquisite two-bedroom townhouse seamlessly blends modern comfort with luxurious ameniti…
$4,165
per month
3 bedroom house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Brand new two contemporary semi-detached maisonettes now ready for occupancy! Nearby Dasoudi…
$3,293
per month
4 bedroom house in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
We are happy to present this large four bedroom, 3.5 bathroom house with swimming pool in Ag…
$3,842
per month
4 bedroom house in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
4-Bedroom House for Sale in Agios Athanasios, Limassol Discover this stunning 4-bedroom hou…
$4,281
per month
3 bedroom house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
For rent: Spacious 3-bedroom large maisonette with two living areas, a separate kitchen, a s…
$3,845
per month
6 bedroom house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
This luxurious six-bedroom villa offers breathtaking panoramic views of the sea, blending se…
$6,041
per month
7 bedroom house in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
7 bedroom house
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 745 m²
Healthy Living in Harmony with Nature. This villas are perched at the highest point of the h…
$38,419
per month
3 bedroom house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
The cozy complex is located on a quiet street, in the heart of the popular residential quart…
$3,735
per month
4 bedroom house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
4 bedrooms modern house. Also there is another room for helper on basement. Whole plot 740sq…
$8,816
per month
5 bedroom house in Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 176 m²
This an exquisite project located in the highly coveted area of Moutagiaka in Limassol, is …
$27,442
per month
4 bedroom Villa in Germasogeia, Cyprus
4 bedroom Villa
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Crown Plaza Villa Okeanidos Seafront Ag.Athanasios Upper floor: - 2 very large bedrooms wit…
$7,140
per month
5 bedroom house in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Detached house (4+1) bedrooms for rent in Agios Athanasios. Fully furnished, Included: Ala…
$3,074
per month
