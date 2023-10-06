Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Cottages

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Cyprus

Cyprus
167
Greater Nicosia
27
Limassol
26
koinoteta mandrion
19
Strovolos
13
Limassol
9
Larnaca
8
Nicosia
8
Show more
Cottage To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
3 room cottage with mountain view in Foinikaria, Cyprus
3 room cottage with mountain view
Foinikaria, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 2
Located in Finikaria village
€428,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 142 sq.meters in Paphos. The house consists of 3 bedrooms. The ow…
€330,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Tsada, Cyprus
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Tsada, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 121 sq.meters in Paphos. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
€430,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Sikopetra, Cyprus
Cottage 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Sikopetra, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€350,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Pomos, Cyprus
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Pomos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
• Deluxe 2 and 3 bdr. beach-front villas and bungalows, in one of the most beautiful village…
€390,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€680,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor con…
€280,000

Properties features in Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir