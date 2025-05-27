Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments Pool for sale in Ayia Napa, Cyprus

penthouses
3
1 BHK
14
2 BHK
36
3 BHK
23
6 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
This 2-bedroom apartment offers the perfect retreat for frequent sunny getaways or extended …
$681,139
1 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Located in the vibrant heart of Ayia Napa, known as Cyprus' top tourist hotspot, this proper…
$296,432
3 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 159 m²
This luxurious 3-bedroom penthouse, is located in a modern gated development, centrally situ…
$1,15M
Apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
For those seeking a cozy second home in a popular seaside resort, this 1-bedroom apartment i…
$381,438
3 room apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 163 m²
Three bedroom apartment for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 129 sq.m. covered i…
$585,116
3 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 158 m²
This opulent 3-bedroom penthouse is situated within the contemporary Napa Gem gated communit…
$1,15M
