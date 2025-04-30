Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in Zadar County, Croatia

4 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Zaton, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Zaton, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
A beautiful villa for sale, located on the sandy beach of the Adriatic coast. All rooms have…
$1,26M
Villa 16 rooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 16 rooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 16
Bathrooms count 5
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa for sale on the very shore of the Adriatic Sea. The villa has a beautiful and spacious…
$2,02M
Villa 12 rooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 12 rooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 12
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 2
$1,86M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
ELEGANT VILLA WITH SEA VIEWS IN BIBINA, CROATIA We present to your attention a unique opp…
$646,411
