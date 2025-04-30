Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Šibenik-Knin County
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Šibenik-Knin County, Croatia

Grad Sibenik
53
Grad Vodice
31
Vodice
10
Opcina Murter Kornati
7
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
20 properties total found
3 room house in Srima, Croatia
3 room house
Srima, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 1
Newly built semi-detached house, Srima, 200 meters from the sea! There are two semi-detached…
$531,434
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Opcina Rogoznica, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Opcina Rogoznica, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
We are selling a small villa with a swimming pool, 90 m from the sea, Rogoznica. This sma…
$780,554
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
4 room house in Opcina Bilice, Croatia
4 room house
Opcina Bilice, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa with pool, 4 bedrooms, new building – Šibenik area For sale is a beautiful villa with …
$1,33M
Leave a request
3 room house in Brodarica, Croatia
3 room house
Brodarica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
House with 3 bedrroms, 100.17 m2, new building, Šibenik- Brodarica In Brodarica near Šibenik…
$365,361
Leave a request
2 room house in Opcina Tisno, Croatia
2 room house
Opcina Tisno, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 1
House in the center of Betina with two separate apartments In the very heart of Betina, ther…
$417,762
Leave a request
5 room house in Opcina Tisno, Croatia
5 room house
Opcina Tisno, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 233 m²
Number of floors 2
House with three apartments in the center of Betina with a large terrace In the heart of Bet…
$381,248
Leave a request
3 room house in Danilo Biranj, Croatia
3 room house
Danilo Biranj, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 283 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villa of first-class construction, 283 m2, Dubrava near Šibenik A luxury villa with a…
$752,156
Leave a request
3 room house in Grad Sibenik, Croatia
3 room house
Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
Newly renovated house in Šibenik – perfect place to live or invest! This unique house is loc…
$607,827
Leave a request
3 room house in Srima, Croatia
3 room house
Srima, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 1
Newly built semi-detached house, Srima, 200 meters from the sea! There are two semi-detached…
$542,505
Leave a request
4 room house in Grad Sibenik, Croatia
4 room house
Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
House with pool and garden, Martinska – Šibenik Located in a unique location in the protecte…
$1,76M
Leave a request
5 room house in Opcina Primosten, Croatia
5 room house
Opcina Primosten, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
House with 2 apartments, Primošten-Vadalj A detached house with a total living area of ​​160…
$376,432
Leave a request
3 room house in Brodarica, Croatia
3 room house
Brodarica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 1
I28068 Brodarica
$365,361
Leave a request
2 room house in Danilo Biranj, Croatia
2 room house
Danilo Biranj, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 1
House with swimming pool, 107.71 m2, surroundings of Šibenik In a quiet location ten kilomet…
$442,861
Leave a request
3 room house in Opcina Tribunj, Croatia
3 room house
Opcina Tribunj, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive stone house in Tribunj with pool and wine cellar This renovated stone house in aut…
$1,66M
Leave a request
3 room house in Brodarica, Croatia
3 room house
Brodarica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 1
House with 3 bedrooms, 105.65 m2, new building, Šibenik- Brodarica In Brodarica near Šibenik…
$354,289
Leave a request
2 room house in Grad Sibenik, Croatia
2 room house
Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
Renovated house, Šibenik – Center On a plot of 115 m2, in the very center of the city of Šib…
$404,111
Leave a request
9 room house in Opcina Rogoznica, Croatia
9 room house
Opcina Rogoznica, Croatia
Rooms 9
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 2
House with swimming pool and large garden, first row to the sea, Rogoznica In an attractive …
$1,32M
Leave a request
5 room house in Opcina Primosten, Croatia
5 room house
Opcina Primosten, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 323 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury villa with pool, first row to the sea, Bilo, Primošten In an untouched bay near Primo…
Price on request
Leave a request
7 room house in Grebastica, Croatia
7 room house
Grebastica, Croatia
Rooms 7
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
I26155 Žaborić
$985,367
Leave a request
4 room house in Murter, Croatia
4 room house
Murter, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
An old stone house with a lot of potential is located in the old part of Murter near the bay…
$199,288
Leave a request

Property types in Šibenik-Knin County

villas

Properties features in Šibenik-Knin County, Croatia

with Garage
with Garden
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go