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Houses for sale in Grad Drnis, Croatia

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3 properties total found
House in Drnis, Croatia
House
Drnis, Croatia
Land: 60 988 m2 House: 50 m2 Sea : 3 km Unobstructed views in all directions since…
$641,149
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6 room house in Drnis, Croatia
6 room house
Drnis, Croatia
Rooms 6
Area 252 m²
Drniš - center, residential and business building on 3 floors with a floor area of 98m2, a t…
Price on request
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5 room house in Opcina Ruzic, Croatia
5 room house
Opcina Ruzic, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 264 m²
Drniš, Otavice, detached house of 264 m2 on a plot of 4500 m2. The house is located in the …
$149,951
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