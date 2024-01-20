Houses for sale in Šibenik-Knin County, Croatia

Show property on map Show properties list
4 bedroom house in Sibenik, Croatia
VIP
4 bedroom house
Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 190 m²
New modern detached house by the sea for sale in Croatia! Utilities: Water supply, Electr…
€998,000
4 room house in Dvornice, Croatia
4 room house
Dvornice, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 1
Two-story house in Dvornica, gross 113.77 m2 On a plot of 323 m2, in the quiet town of Dvorn…
€290,000
8 room house in Vodice, Croatia
8 room house
Vodice, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 299 m²
€1,90M
5 room house in Zazvic, Croatia
5 room house
Zazvic, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 2
House for adaptation in the village of Žažvić, 120 m2 On a plot of 218 m2 in the picturesque…
€39,000
5 room house in Pirovac, Croatia
5 room house
Pirovac, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 2
House 80 m from the sea with 6 apartments, Tisno, 350 m2 A detached house with a total livin…
€727,000
5 room house in Primosten, Croatia
5 room house
Primosten, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
I27162 Vadalj
€380,000
7 room house in Sibenik, Croatia
7 room house
Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 7
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE OF LUXURIOUS DETACHED VILLAS WITH POOL. The villa is located in the small town of Zabl…
€5,30M
6 room house in Zatoglav, Croatia
6 room house
Zatoglav, Croatia
Rooms 6
Area 328 m²
Number of floors 2
House with sea view, Rogoznica, 381 m2 The house with a total of 3 apartments is located in …
€450,000
House in Stivasnica, Croatia
House
Stivasnica, Croatia
Area 308 m²
Number of floors 3
House by the sea, Stivašnica-Ražanj Detached house in Ražnje, living area 308 m2, located on…
€935,000
7 room house in Bilice, Croatia
7 room house
Bilice, Croatia
Rooms 7
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 3
House with a sea view in Stublje, Šibenik, 652 m2 The house in Stublje, built on a plot of 6…
€480,000
House in Sibenik, Croatia
House
Sibenik, Croatia
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 2
House in the center of Šibenik In Šibenik, just 600 meters from the old town center, there i…
€186,750
2 room house in Sibenik, Croatia
2 room house
Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
Renovated house, Šibenik – Center On a plot of 115 m2, in the very center of the city of Šib…
€365,000
3 room house in Sibenik, Croatia
3 room house
Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
House with office space, 346 m2, center In the center of Šibenik there is a unique house wit…
€400,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Sibenik, Croatia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sibenik, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
€1,30M
2 room house in Sibenik, Croatia
2 room house
Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 2
House 224m2 with garden 942m2, Šibenik Brodarica A detached house with two residential floor…
€430,000
4 bedroom house in Sibenik, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Sibenik, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
€560,000
3 bedroom house in Sibenik, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Sibenik, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
EXCLUSIVE HOUSE IN SIBENIK, CROATIA: 150 M2 OF LUXURY JUST 80 M FROM THE SEA Spacious hou…
€420,000
Villa 12 bedrooms in Sibenik, Croatia
Villa 12 bedrooms
Sibenik, Croatia
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 7
Area 234 m²
€990,000
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sibenik, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sibenik, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
€1,25M
2 room house in Lozovac, Croatia
2 room house
Lozovac, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 147 m²
House with a beautiful yard in Lozovac, 789 m2 The house surrounded by high walls with a tot…
€210,000
5 room house in Sibenik, Croatia
5 room house
Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 3
House with 2 apartments and parking, 140 m2, Šibenik-Varoš The house with two residential un…
€360,000
1 bedroom house in Sibenik, Croatia
1 bedroom house
Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
€295,000
4 bedroom house in Vodice, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Vodice, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
DALMATIA, VODICE – An architectural masterpiece only 500m from the sea Vodice is located no…
€1,15M
5 bedroom house in Rogoznica, Croatia
5 bedroom house
Rogoznica, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 380 m²
ŠIBENIK, ROGOZNICA - Luxury villa with sea view Beautiful luxury villa for sale in Rogozni…
€1,20M
4 bedroom house in Razanj, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Razanj, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
ŠIBENIK, ROGOZNICA - A beautiful villa with a pool near the sea A luxury villa for sale in …
€1,50M
3 bedroom house in Razanj, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Razanj, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
ŠIBENIK, RAŽANJ - Luxury villa with heated pool by the sea A beautiful luxury villa for sa…
€1,43M
6 bedroom house in Primosten, Croatia
6 bedroom house
Primosten, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 365 m²
The municipality of Primošten was founded in 1993, and its development began as early as 196…
€2,90M
5 room house in Otavice, Croatia
5 room house
Otavice, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 264 m²
Drniš, Otavice, detached house of 264 m2 on a plot of 4500 m2. The house is located in the …
€160,000
4 room house in Sibenik, Croatia
4 room house
Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
Quality house under construction in Brodarica, 770 m2 A quality built Rohbau house, with a t…
€400,000
Villa 7 rooms in Sibenik, Croatia
Villa 7 rooms
Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 000 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID 13525-1 Šibenik - first row to the sea! Luxury detached villa of 1,00…
€5,30M
