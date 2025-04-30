Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Šibenik-Knin County
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in Šibenik-Knin County, Croatia

Grad Sibenik
53
Grad Vodice
31
Vodice
10
Opcina Murter Kornati
7
6 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Opcina Rogoznica, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Opcina Rogoznica, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
We are selling a small villa with a swimming pool, 90 m from the sea, Rogoznica. This sma…
$780,554
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
8 room house in Grad Vodice, Croatia
8 room house
Grad Vodice, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 299 m²
$2,08M
3 bedroom house in Grad Sibenik, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
EXCLUSIVE HOUSE IN SIBENIK, CROATIA: 150 M2 OF LUXURY JUST 80 M FROM THE SEA Spacious hou…
$452,489
3 bedroom house in Opcina Rogoznica, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Opcina Rogoznica, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/1
House in the roh bau phase, on two floors: the ground floor consists of an entrance hall, tw…
$967,528
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom house in Grad Vodice, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Grad Vodice, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 190 m²
New modern detached house by the sea for sale in Croatia! Utilities: Water supply, Electr…
$1,09M
4 bedroom house in Grad Sibenik, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
A MODERN HOUSE WITH SEA VIEW AND A MAGNIFICENT GARDEN, ŠIBENIK, CROATIAA modern house where …
$603,318
