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Terraced Houses for sale in Opcina Lovran, Croatia

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villas
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1 property total found
Villa in Lovran, Croatia
Villa
Lovran, Croatia
Area 482 m²
Discover a hidden gem in the charming town of Lovran, Opatija, Croatia – a luxurious villa t…
$2,13M
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Agency
ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
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Properties features in Opcina Lovran, Croatia

with Garage
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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